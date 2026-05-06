Santa Fe Springs Names First Police Chief

New Santa Fe Springs Police Department takes major step toward 2028 launch with appointment of veteran community policing leader.

By Brian Hews, [email protected]

SANTA FE SPRINGS — Santa Fe Springs officials have officially appointed veteran law enforcement executive Paul Espinosa as the first police chief of the newly formed Santa Fe Springs Police Department, marking a historic milestone as the city prepares to transition away from contracted policing services and establish its own independent municipal police force.

The appointment represents one of the biggest developments yet in the formation of the city’s new police department, which is expected to officially begin operations March 1, 2028.

City officials said the creation of the Santa Fe Springs Police Department will provide greater local control over policing policies, staffing, operational priorities, and community outreach programs while establishing a department specifically focused on Santa Fe Springs neighborhoods and businesses.

Espinosa began his law enforcement career with the Los Angeles Police Department in 1994 and served in numerous assignments during a career spanning more than three decades.

During his time with LAPD, Espinosa worked assignments in patrol, narcotics, vice, investigations, and specialized enforcement operations before promoting through the ranks of officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain.

According to city officials, Espinosa served in leadership positions across eleven community police stations throughout all four geographic bureaus of the Los Angeles Police Department.

His assignments included Watch Commander, Gang Impact Team Officer in Charge, Detective Division Commanding Officer, and Commanding Officer of Foothill Patrol Division, In-Service Training Division, Juvenile Division, West Valley Community Police Station, and Southwest Community Police Station.

Before joining Santa Fe Springs, Espinosa also served as police chief for the Montebello Police Department, where officials credited him with strengthening community trust, improving accountability, and advancing constitutional policing initiatives.

Santa Fe Springs Mayor Joe Angel Zamora called the appointment a defining moment for the city and the future of the new department.

“Appointing our first Police Chief is a historic moment for Santa Fe Springs,” Zamora said. “Chief Espinosa’s extensive experience, leadership, and commitment to community-focused policing make him the ideal person to lead our new Police Department.”

Officials said Espinosa will oversee the continued development and implementation of the Santa Fe Springs Police Department, including staffing plans, operational policies, training standards, recruitment efforts, infrastructure planning, and community engagement strategies.

“I am honored to serve the Santa Fe Springs community in this role,” Espinosa said. “I look forward to working alongside City leadership, residents, businesses, and community partners to build a department grounded in professionalism, trust, and service.”

Earlier this year, city officials confirmed Santa Fe Springs intends to transition away from its longstanding policing contract with the Whittier Police Department and establish a standalone municipal police agency.

Sources previously told Los Cerritos Community News that escalating contract costs played a significant role in discussions surrounding the creation of the city’s new police department.

City officials have repeatedly stated the Santa Fe Springs Police Department will emphasize professionalism, transparency, accountability, community partnership, and modern policing standards as core principles during its formation.

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