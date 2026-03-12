Early Screening Could Save Your Life: The Urgent Call to Stop a Leading Cancer Killer

March marks Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a time to focus on one of the most preventable—and most treatable—forms of cancer when caught early. Understanding your risk and getting screened on time can dramatically reduce your chances of developing advanced disease.

The national impact of colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer remains a major public health concern in the United States. National projections for 2025 estimate approximately 52,900 deaths from colorectal cancer, underscoring its status as one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies it as the fourth leading cause of cancer death nationwide.

Looking ahead, the American Cancer Society projects 158,850 new colorectal cancer cases in 2026. While race-specific case counts for that year are not available, long-standing data show that this disease disproportionately affects African Americans.

Why early detection matters

“When colon cancer is found at an early stage, the survival rate can be as high as 90%,” said Dr. Gabriela Kuftinec, a gastroenterologist with Kaiser Permanente Downey Medica Center. “Regular screenings allow us to detect advanced polyps before they become cancerous and enables us to potentially remove them using non-surgical techniques.”

Can colorectal cancer be prevented?

In many cases, yes. Most colorectal cancers begin as precancerous polyps, which typically cause no symptoms for years.

“This is why screening and early treatment are so critical,” Dr. Kuftinec explained. “The earlier we detect and remove these polyps, the less likely they are to progress into cancer. Multiple studies show that removing pre-cancerous polyps significantly reduces future cancer risk.”

Screening options

Kaiser Permanente recommends that adults age 45 and older begin regular screening with various options, including:

Annual at-home fecal immunochemical test (FIT) once a year.

Flexible sigmoidoscopy every five years for those at average risk.

Colonoscopy every 10 years for those at average risk.

Your doctor may recommend earlier or more frequent screening if you have additional risk factors.

Risk factors for colorectal cancer

According to Dr. Kuftinec, several factors can increase the likelihood of developing colorectal polyps or cancer:

Diets high in red or processed meats.

Sedentary lifestyle.

Being overweight or obese.

Smoking and heavy alcohol use.

Family history of colorectal cancer, especially in a first-degree relative (mother, father, sibling, child.

Personal history of polyps or inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis).

Certain medical conditions, including Type 2 diabetes.

Racial and ethnic background, with African Americans experiencing higher incidence and mortality.

Taking the next step

Colorectal cancer is one of the few cancers that can often be prevented through routine screening and early intervention. Kaiser Permanente offers comprehensive resources to help members understand their risk and choose the screening method that’s right for them.

