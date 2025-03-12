A $5 Slot Bet in a Northern California Casino Almost Breaks the Bank

What a difference five dollars make. This is especially so for one lucky slot player in North California. For whatever reason, in recent months, Northern California casinos have been producing winners, which is part of the mystique and allure of land-based casinos. While it’s not a monster million-dollar win as was the case for one lucky winner at BetMGM NJ, winning $6.5 million last summer, one lucky winner is still $500,000 richer.

Thunder Valley Casino in Northern California on March 4th produced the latest jackpot winner. After making a modest bet, one lucky winner won more than $500,000 playing Dollar Storm Mega Grand Wild Ninja. The beautiful thing about the $500,000+ win is that this lucky slot player only bet $5 for the big haul.

Thunder Valley Casino is one of many Tribally-owned land-based casinos throughout California, including Los Angeles County. Currently, Los Cerritos doesn’t have any retail casinos. And with the narrow failure to pass legal online casinos in California, many Los Cerritos players continue to turn to sweepstakes casinos, something that has become quite controversial in recent weeks.

States like New York and Florida are trying to pass legislation to ban them outright. Also, many of California’s First Nations have voiced concern about the lack of oversight pertaining to sweepstakes casinos. Currently, the growing sweepstakes casino arena is available in over 40 states, including California.

The excitement about the big win at Thunder Valley Casino, located in Placer County, comes when an iconic casino is set to close for good. Whiskey Pete’s has been closed on the Southern California – Las Vegas border since December 2024. Representatives for this casino are seeking Clark County to approve the closure of Whiskey Pete’s for at least two years.

For now, the gas station remains open on the site. There are a handful of slot machines that remain active for eager gamblers. Part of the reason for the closure appears to be due to staff shortages and traffic since the 2020 global pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related