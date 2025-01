Los Angeles County Launches Palisades, Eaton and County Resource Website

January 13, 2025

Click here

DISASTER RESOURCE CENTERS

Disaster Resource Centers will open to the public on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 from 1:00 PM to 8:00PM. Starting Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the Disaster Resource Centers will be available to the public from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Locations:

Westside Location

UCLA Research Park West

10850 West Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Eastside Location

Pasadena City College Community Education Center

3035 E. Foothill Blvd.

Pasadena, CA 91107

Like this: Like Loading...