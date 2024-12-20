A Weekend in Las Vegas From Cerritos: What To Know

There’s no shortage of things to do in and around Cerritos. From hanging out at Los Cerritos Beach to people-watching in Todos Santos Plaza, it’s a city that provides plenty of fun for locals — after all, there’s a reason why it’s such a popular place to live.

Still, as they say, diversity is the spice of life, and there’s a lot of value in getting out from time to time. And happily, Cerritos residents don’t have to look too far to get their dose of fun. With Las Vegas just a few hours away, it couldn’t be easier to spend a couple of days in Sin City. Below, we’ve put together some useful information that’ll ensure you can get the most from your trip.

There’s Plenty to See On the Way

The drive from Cerritos to Las Vegas is a breeze, taking little more than four hours door-to-door. Still, you might want to allocate a few extra hours to complete the journey. Why? Because there are so many things to see and do along the way. The stretch between LA and Las Vegas is one of the most interesting in the United States, and there are plenty of interesting pit stops to keep you and your traveling party entertained.

It’s recommended to swing by the famous Route 66, Elmer’s Bottle Tree Ranch, and Peggy Sue’s ‘50s Diner. There are many more attractions, but those three will give you a good taste of this part of town.

Go At Peak Time

This is a controversial point that not everyone will agree with. Many ‘Las Vegas tips’ articles recommend going during the slightly quieter periods as a cost-saving exercise. But we think that, if you’re driving, it’s best to commit to going when the city is at its very best. The reason for that is that the main cost during peak time is the flight into Las Vegas, which, since you’ll be driving, won’t apply to you.

Hotel prices will be slightly more than usual, but hotel costs in Vegas are generally pretty affordable anyway, and it’s worth paying the cost to see Las Vegas at its brilliant best. We’d recommend going from Thursday – Saturday in May or early June, when the temperatures are perfect, the crowds are manageable, and there are plenty of events taking place.

It’s Best to Learn Some Games Beforehand

Las Vegas is the casino town, and even people who don’t usually visit casinos typically find that they end up playing at least a few games. While Sin City’s casinos are open to all, it’s worth remembering that players are still expected to know how to play the games. In this day and age, it couldn’t be easier to learn poker or the other leading casino games online, and the online world also makes it straightforward to play a few games before arrival, too. Note that Texas Hold’em is the primary poker variant played in Las Vegas, though it’s always worth checking with the dealer when you sit down to play.

Build It Around a Show

Part of the fun of visiting Las Vegas from Cerritos is that it affords you a lot of flexibility. Unlike other travelers, who must build their trip around the cost of the flight, your travel costs will remain the same whenever you travel, giving you great freedom to decide when you want to go. As such, we’d recommend taking a look at the shows that are taking place in the city and then building your trip around one that you’d like to see.

Stars such as Lionel Ritchie, Shania Twain, and Mariah Carey all play regularly in Las Vegas, but crucially, not every day. Booking a ticket for a show and then planning your trip to the city is an efficient way to make sure that you not only see your preferred artist but can book early enough to get the best seats.

Like this: Like Loading...