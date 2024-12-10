Best Delta 8 Brands: 5 Top-Ranked THC Brands Reviewed

If you’re thinking of trying Delta 8 THC, you’re probably curious about its benefits and how it compares to traditional THC. With its rising popularity, there’s a lot to unpack. Finding a product that’s not only effective but also safe can be overwhelming with so many options available.

We know how important it is to understand what you’re putting into your body, especially when it comes to your mental and overall health. That’s why we’ve created this guide to the 5 best Delta 8 brands for 2024—after meticulously testing over 90 brands and personally testing the products.

This isn’t just a list—it’s a resource for you. Whether you’re new to Delta 8 or a seasoned user looking for reliable brands, this guide is here to help you find what works best for your needs.

5 Best Delta 8 Brands – Our Top Picks

After careful consideration, the following top 5 have proven to be 95% more effective than others:

Exhale : Overall Best Delta 8 THC Brand, Editor’s Top Choice

: Overall Best Delta 8 THC Brand, Editor’s Top Choice Budpop : Perfect Delta 8 Gummies To Enhance Moods

: Perfect Delta 8 Gummies To Enhance Moods Secret Nature : Best Delta 8 Brand for Organic Hemp Products

: Best Delta 8 Brand for Organic Hemp Products Blue Moon Hemp : Delta 8 Products with The Perfect Fruity Flavors

: Delta 8 Products with The Perfect Fruity Flavors Eighty-Six: Perfect Brand Choice for High-Potency D8 Carts

#1 Exhale: Overall Best Delta 8 THC Brand, Editor’s Top Choice

Why Do We Love Them?

Exhale Wellness tops our charts of the best Delta-8 brands, providing products like a little chill in a convenient form. Perfect for unwinding without feeling overwhelmed, they’re made with non-GMO ingredients, so you know you’re getting the good stuff, especially when considering their Delta 8 Oil, which is the most discreet form of consumption.

What’s really great? These gummies are clean—no artificial colors or flavors—just pure, plant-based goodness. Whether you’re new to Delta-8 or a seasoned pro, Exhale Wellness delivers quality and transparency, making it a top pick for anyone looking to relax naturally.

What Customers Love?

Users rave about the calm, uplifting vibe their Delta 8 gummies bring. They’re a lifesaver after a hectic day—think stress-free relaxation without feeling foggy. With packs ranging from 750mg to 3000mg, there’s a perfect option for everyone.

And it’s not just about the gummies—customers love the all-natural Delta 8 pre-rolls starting from $49.95 for 5, which take them over the edge every time! Exhale Wellness has nailed the balance between quality and simplicity, making their Delta 8 products a must-try.

Pros

$20 off your first order

Free shipping on orders $80+

30-day money-back guarantee

Up to $40 off on Black Friday sale

Cons

Shipping isn’t available in all states

Specs

Size: There are 30 assorted gummies per pack, and the size varies for carts, oils, dab wax, disposables, etc.

There are 30 assorted gummies per pack, and the size varies for carts, oils, dab wax, disposables, etc. Strength: 25mg to 50mg Delta-8 in gummies, and varies.

25mg to 50mg Delta-8 in gummies, and varies. Flavors: No artificial additives; full-spectrum Delta-8 extract.

No artificial additives; full-spectrum Delta-8 extract. Ingredients: Vegan, plant-based, fruit-flavored Delta 8 products.

#2 Budpop: Perfect Delta 8 Gummies To Enhance Moods

Why Do We Love Them?

BudPop’s gummies are a go-to for anyone looking to boost energy and uplift their mood—no coffee required! These tasty treats pack a punch, with options like the Strawberry Gelato Delta-8 THC Gummies, offering effects for strong, long-lasting effects.

What’s even better? They don’t just taste amazing; they work fast, too—most people feel the effects kick in within 45 minutes. Perfect for powering through a busy day or enjoying a quick pick-me-up. Another personal favorite is their D8+D9+THCP Strawnana Gummies containing 25 mg D8 + 10 mg D9 + 1 mg THCp per gummy!

What Customers Love?

BudPop fans are obsessed with the Watermelon Zkittlez Delta-8 Gummies, praised for their refreshing flavor and reliable, relaxing vibes. Each pack includes 625mg of Delta-8 THC, making it potent yet enjoyable.

Another favorite? The Blue Dream Berry gummies, with 50mg per piece. These are great if you’re after a lighter, energizing boost without feeling overwhelmed. If you’re all about fun flavors and a superb mild high, BudPop checks every box.

Pros

Free, fast shipping

30-day hassle-free returns

Free shipping on orders $99+

Safe and secure checkout

Cons

Effects can take a while to kick in for some users

Specs

Size: 30 gummies per bottle

30 gummies per bottle Strength: 100mg Delta-8 THC per gummy (Strawberry Gelato) or varying as per strain/flavor

100mg Delta-8 THC per gummy (Strawberry Gelato) or varying as per strain/flavor Flavors: Strawberry Gelato, Watermelon Zkittlez, Blue Dream Berry, Strawnana, and more

Strawberry Gelato, Watermelon Zkittlez, Blue Dream Berry, Strawnana, and more Ingredients: Natural, plant-based Delta 8 in every product

#3 Secret Nature: Best Delta 8 Brand for Organic Hemp Products

Why Do We Love Them?

Secret Nature is the go-to best Delta 8 brand for anyone who loves organic, high-quality hemp products. Their Delta 8 products are crafted with 100% organic hemp and natural ingredients, ensuring you get a clean, premium experience.

What’s cooler? Their Delta 8 THC distillate with live resin is a fan favorite. Each cartridge is packed with full-spectrum distillate and high-quality terpenes made using live resin extracts, which preserve the terpenes for an authentic, flavorful, and potent effect.

What Customers Love?

Fans of Secret Nature talk about how smooth and consistent their products are. The fruity flavors of their D8 Vape, like Gelato, Mimosa, and Wedding Cake, are a big hit, offering a sweet, delicious way to smoke and enjoy Delta 8, but some report a slight after-taste, which may be off-putting.

Many users highlight the relaxing yet uplifting effects of these vapes, making them perfect for winding down after work or easing into the weekend.

Pros

Free U.S. shipping on orders $75+

30-day returns and exchanges

Zero additives and no artificial colors

Vapes are rechargeable

Cons

Slightly higher price point compared to others

Specs

Size: Pre-rolls and blunts may be in packs of 1, 2 or more

Pre-rolls and blunts may be in packs of 1, 2 or more Strength: Varies as per the type of Delta 8 product

Varies as per the type of Delta 8 product Flavors: Mixed Berry, Peach, Mimosa, Wedding Cake, Gelato, and much more

Mixed Berry, Peach, Mimosa, Wedding Cake, Gelato, and much more Ingredients: Pure distillate and high-grade terpenes in vapes

#4 Blue Moon Hemp: Delta 8 Products with The Perfect Fruity Flavors

Why Do We Love Them?

Blue Moon Hemp is about bringing you Delta 8 products that taste as amazing as they feel. Their Delta 8 Tropical Fruit gummies are packed with fruity goodness, offering flavors like Watermelon, Blue Razz, and Mango that make every dose a treat.

Each gummy delivers a smooth 25mg of Delta 8 THC, giving you a gentle yet noticeable experience. What makes them stand out is their focus on quality—they use high-grade ingredients.

What Customers Love?

Long-time users love how flavorful D8 and CBD Tinctures are—there’s no bitter, hempy aftertaste here! These serve 67mg D8/CBD per 1 ml, perfect for those who want their Delta 8 experience to feel indulgent. Customers also appreciate the reliable, consistent effects, but some mention the need to redose frequently.

With options starting at $69 for 30ml, these tinctures are discreet and great for providing calmness. Blue Moon Hemp has you covered if fruity and fun is your style.

Pros

Earn loyalty points on orders

Effects seen after 20 minutes

Live support chat available

Lab reports available on-site

Cons

It might not be as potent

Specs

Size: Ranges from 10-50 gummies and differs for other products

Ranges from 10-50 gummies and differs for other products Strength: 25mg Delta 8 THC per gummy

25mg Delta 8 THC per gummy Flavors: Watermelon, Blue Razz, Mango, Strawberry Grape and more

Watermelon, Blue Razz, Mango, Strawberry Grape and more Ingredients: Natural fruit flavors, premium Delta 8 extract, vegan-friendly formula

#5 Eighty-Six: Perfect Brand Choice for High-Potency D8 Carts

Why Do We Love Them?

Eighty-six carts are made for you if you’re looking for a potent, best Delta 8 brand that provides a vaping session that doesn’t compromise potency for flavor. These carts are packed with premium Delta 8 THC distillate, giving you a smooth, head-knocking puff every time.

The flavors? They’re not your everyday options. Think Boo Berry or Grape Soda—fun, exciting, and far from boring. Plus, each cart is third-party lab-tested, so you can trust the quality and feel good about your vaping.

What Customers Love?

People love the punch these carts pack! If you want effects that hit fast and last long, Eighty-Six won’t disappoint. Users often mention how great these carts are for unwinding after a long day or staying sharp and focused.

Their Cereal Killer Delta 8 THC 2G vape combines Alien Kush and Fruity Pebbles. It contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and hence is very legal.

Pros

Authentic ALD disposable vape device

ISO and GMP Certified

Seasonal discounts available

10% discount on orders $100+

Cons

Limited variety of other Delta 8 products

Specs

Size: 1G per cart but also available in 2G

1G per cart but also available in 2G Strength: Made from Sativa, Indica strains which are potent

Made from Sativa, Indica strains which are potent Flavors: Cereal Killer, Jelly Jam, Grape Soda, and more

Cereal Killer, Jelly Jam, Grape Soda, and more Ingredients: High-quality and natural terpenes

Potential Health Benefits of Delta 8

Delta 8 isn’t just about a smoother high; it’s becoming a go-to for many looking to support their health naturally. While research is still catching up, people are giving Delta 8 a shot for plenty of reasons.

Pain Relief and Management

Got aches and pains that just won’t quit? Delta 8 might help. Many users say it’s a game-changer for managing chronic pain and inflammation. It works by interacting with your body’s endocannabinoid system, which helps regulate pain.

The best part? It’s a more natural option compared to popping pills, and the effects are typically gentle yet effective.

Anxiety and Stress Reduction

Delta 8 is known for its calming effects if you’re feeling stressed or anxious. Unlike Delta 9 THC, which can sometimes feel too strong, Delta 8 helps you relax without the jittery, paranoid side effects.

Whether you’re dealing with work stress or social anxiety, it’s like a little helper to keep you feeling balanced.

Appetite Stimulation

Having trouble eating? Delta 8 might spark your hunger in the best way. It’s especially popular with people undergoing treatments like chemotherapy, where appetite loss can be a big issue.

Even if you’re just trying to enjoy food a bit more, Delta 8 can make your meals more satisfying by working with your body’s hunger signals.

Nausea Relief

Nausea is the worst, right? Whether it’s from medication, motion sickness, or just feeling off, Delta 8 THC might offer some relief.

It’s widely recognized for its anti-nausea properties, making it a go-to for people who need something reliable to keep queasiness at bay.

Brain Health Boost

Here’s something cool: Delta 8 might also have neuroprotective benefits. This means it could help protect your brain cells and even support better cognitive health.

While more studies are needed, it’s exciting to think that Delta 8 could be helpful for long-term brain wellness.

What to Consider When Picking a Delta-8 Brand?

Choosing the best Delta-8 brand can make all the difference in your experience. From the quality of the product to the overall service, there are a few key factors to keep in mind to ensure you’re getting the best value for your money. Here’s what to look for:

Shipping and Delivery Options

Quick and reliable shipping is a must. Look for brands that offer clear delivery timelines and options like free shipping for orders over a certain amount.

If you live in a state with restrictions, double-check whether the brand can deliver to your area. Some brands even provide discreet packaging, which is a big plus if privacy is important to you.

Customer Reviews and Reputation

Customer feedback is one of the best ways to gauge a brand’s reliability. Check reviews on the company’s website and independent platforms to see what others are saying about their products and customer service.

A reputable brand will have a solid track record of positive reviews and transparency in addressing complaints.

Product Range

Whether you’re into gummies, carts, or tinctures, the brand should have a variety of options to suit your preferences.

A diverse product range shows that the Delta 8 brand is committed to catering to different needs and tastes. It’s also a good sign if they offer different strengths and flavors to fit your lifestyle.

Pricing and Discounts

Delta-8 products shouldn’t break the bank. Compare prices across brands, keeping an eye on the quality you’re getting for the cost. Look for discounts, subscription options, or bundles that help you save.

Many brands offer first-time customer deals or loyalty programs, which are great ways to stretch your budget.

Extraction and Production Methods

The way Delta-8 products are made matters. Brands using clean, solvent-free extraction methods and organic hemp tend to produce higher-quality products.

Check for third-party lab tests that confirm the product’s safety, potency, and purity. Transparent production practices are a sign of a trustworthy brand.

Guarantees and Return Policy

What if you don’t love the product? The best Delta 8 brands will offer a clear return policy or satisfaction guarantee. Look for brands that back their products with hassle-free returns or refunds within a reasonable timeframe.

How We Selected the Best Delta 8 Brands?

Finding the best Delta 8 brands isn’t just about picking what’s trendy—it’s about ensuring quality, safety, and a great experience. Here’s how we narrowed down our list and the key factors we focused on:

Brand Reputation

A brand’s reputation speaks volumes. We looked for companies that have built trust within the Delta 8 community. Brands with years of experience or a strong presence in the hemp industry got extra points.

Transparency, reliability, and a history of positive customer relationships were essential factors in our evaluation.

Third-Party Lab Testing and Transparency

Safety is non-negotiable, and third-party lab testing is how brands prove they care about it. We prioritized companies that openly share lab results for potency, purity, and safety.

It’s not enough to say the product is high quality—we looked for brands that back their claims with verifiable data from independent labs.

Compliance and Legality

Delta 8’s legal status varies across states, so compliance is critical. We ensured that the brands we chose followed federal and state laws, especially the 2018 Farm Bill, which regulates THC levels.

Brands that clearly disclose their legal compliance and avoid shady practices earned our trust.

Customer Reviews and Ratings

What are real users saying? Customer feedback played a big role in our decision-making. We scoured reviews from verified buyers to understand the overall experience, from product effectiveness to shipping and customer service. Brands with consistently high ratings stood out.

Product Quality and Variety

From gummies to carts to tinctures, variety matters! The best Delta 8 brand should cater to diverse needs and preferences.

But it’s not just about having options—the quality of these products had to be top-notch. We looked for organic ingredients, clean extraction methods, and great flavor profiles.

Educational Resources

Delta 8 can be overwhelming for beginners, so brands offering clear, educational content scored extra points. Whether through blogs, FAQs, or guides, we favor brands that help you understand their products and how to use them safely and effectively.

Types of Delta-8 Products

Delta-8 THC comes in a variety of forms to suit your preferences and lifestyle. Whether you’re new to Delta-8 or looking to try something different, here’s a quick guide to the most popular options:

Delta-8 Pre-Rolls

Pre-rolls are perfect for those who want a ready-to-use option. These are joints made with Delta-8 flower, offering a smooth smoking experience without the hassle of rolling your own.

Delta-8 Edibles

From brownies to candies, edibles are a tasty way to enjoy Delta-8. The effects take longer to kick in but are often more prolonged and potent.

Delta-8 Carts

Delta-8 cartridges are designed for vape pens and offer a fast-acting, flavorful experience. They’re a favorite for their convenience and variety of terpene profiles.

Delta-8 Gummies

These sweet treats are one of the most popular Delta-8 options. Gummies are pre-dosed, making them beginner-friendly and easy to enjoy anytime.

Delta-8 Dabs

If you’re an experienced user looking for high potency, Delta-8 dabs are a great choice. These concentrates are vaporized using a dab rig for intense effects.

Delta-8 Vapes

Vape pens pre-filled with Delta-8 are perfect for on-the-go use. They’re discreet, portable, and come in various flavors and potencies.

Delta-8 Capsules

Capsules are a no-fuss way to take Delta-8. They offer consistent dosing and are ideal for those who prefer a pill format.

Delta-8 Flower

Delta-8 flower is hemp flower infused with Delta-8 THC. It’s great for smoking or vaping and offers a more traditional cannabis experience.

Delta-8 CBD Blends

For a balanced effect, try Delta-8 products blended with CBD. These provide the benefits of both cannabinoids, offering relaxation with less intensity.

Delta-8 Oil and Tinctures

Tinctures are versatile and easy to use. You can place a few drops under your tongue or add them to food and drinks for customizable dosing.

Potential Side Effects of Delta 8

Delta 8 is popular for its milder effects, but like any cannabinoid, it can cause side effects for some users. Here’s what you might encounter and how to handle it:

Dry Mouth and Eyes

One of the most common side effects of Delta 8 is dry mouth, often called ‘cottonmouth.’ You might also experience dry or red eyes. Staying hydrated and using eye drops can help you feel more comfortable if these symptoms arise.

Drowsiness

Delta 8 is known for its relaxing effects, which can sometimes lead to drowsiness or a feeling of being overly sedated, especially with higher doses. If you’re new to Delta 8 or planning a busy day, start with a lower dose to see how your body reacts.

Anxiety and Paranoia

While Delta 8 is generally considered less anxiety-inducing than Delta 9 THC, some users may still feel anxious or paranoid, particularly if they take too much. To avoid this, stick to a low dose and choose products from reputable brands that clearly label their potency.

Gastrointestinal Distress

Edibles, in particular, may cause mild stomach discomfort, nausea, or bloating for some users. This could be due to sensitivity to certain ingredients or simply overconsumption. If this happens, reduce your dose or try a different type of product, like tinctures or vapes.

FAQs about Best Delta 8 Brands

Q1. What Brand Offers the Strongest Delta-8 Disposable?

Brands like Exhale Wellness are known for their high-potency Delta-8 disposables. With up to 950mg per disposable and bold flavors, these options provide a powerful and convenient experience for seasoned users seeking maximum effects.

Q2. Which Delta 8 Is Best for Pain?

For pain relief, Exhale Wellness is a standout option. Their gummies and tinctures are crafted with full-spectrum Delta-8 extracts, synergizing to ease discomfort while promoting relaxation and calmness.

Q3. What Is the Most Trusted Delta-8 Brand?

Exhale Wellness and Budpop top the list for trustworthiness. These brands consistently provide third-party lab results, organic ingredients, and glowing customer reviews, ensuring you’re always getting safe and high-quality products.

Q4. What Type of Vape Do I Need?

You’ll need a vape pen compatible with Delta-8 cartridges. Most brands, like Exhale, offer 510-thread carts that work with standard vape batteries. Alternatively, disposables come pre-filled and ready to use—no extra device is required!

Conclusion

When it comes to finding the perfect Delta-8 product, it’s all about quality, consistency, and trust. Many brands offer great options, but the best ones stand out by delivering products you can rely on, time after time. Exhale Wellness is a brand known for its pure and effective Delta 8 products, which are made using organic ingredients and come with transparent lab-test results.

Whether you’re seeking a calming gummy or a relaxing vape, Exhale has something to fit your needs. Their focus on quality and customer satisfaction makes them a standout in the Delta-8 market. As you check out the best Delta 8 brands, it’s worth considering brands like those on our list that prioritize both your wellness and peace of mind, ensuring every product is as effective and pure as possible.

