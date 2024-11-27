A Holiday Message From La Mirada Mayor John Lewis

November 27, 2024

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and La Mirada is lighting up the season with festivities for everyone to enjoy! This holiday season, let’s come together to celebrate, create new memories, and share the magic of the holidays throughout our community.

First, deck the halls—and your homes! La Mirada’s Holiday Home Decorating Contest is back, encouraging residents to spread cheer with dazzling displays. Volunteer judges will be canvassing through neighborhoods from Sunday, December 1, to Tuesday, December 10 to spot the brightest and most festive homes. Winners will receive a special yard sign and recognition on the City’s website and social media. Plus, the City will crown a “best decorated neighborhood,” so rally your neighbors for a spectacular showing of holiday spirit!

Next, don’t miss the annual Chili Holiday Event on Saturday, December 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Splash! La Mirada Regional Aquatics Center. Cozy up with live entertainment, crafts, and warm bowls of chili while enjoying a holiday train ride, photos with Santa, and story time with Mrs. Claus. It’s an evening filled with festive fun!

Santa’s Caravan is making its rounds to spread joy across La Mirada. From Tuesday, December 17 to Thursday, December 19, beginning at 5 p.m. each evening, follow Santa’s journey through the neighborhoods using the Glympse App. Check the City’s website for route details and be sure to catch a glimpse of the jolly man himself!

’Tis the season for giving! Contribute to the Holiday Toy and Food Drive by dropping off new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items at various City locations—including City Hall, the Activity Center, and Splash! La Mirada Regional Aquatics Center—by Monday, December 9. Your generosity will help brighten the holidays for families in need.

For our senior residents, wear your most festive sweaters to the All That Dance Log Cabin Holiday event on Friday, December 13, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the La Mirada Activity Center. Enjoy light refreshments, crafts, and entertainment from DJ Professor D—all for just $5!

Children can share their Christmas wishes with Santa by sending a letter in special mailboxes at City Hall, the Resource Center, and Splash!. Be sure to drop letters off by Friday, December 13 for a personalized reply from the North Pole. Don’t forget to include a return address!

Looking for a stocking stuffer? Buccaneer Bay season passes make a splash as a unique holiday gift. Grab one before December 31 for a special holiday offer.

Finally, let the La Mirada Theatre fill your season with holiday cheer and unforgettable performances. Kick off the celebrations on Sunday, December 8, with Blue Suede Christmas , a lively Elvis-themed tribute. On Sunday, December 15, gather the family for an inspiring acoustic holiday concert by John Tesh. Then, groove into the spirit on Thursday, December 20, as Tower of Power brings their signature soulful spin to Christmas classics. The festivities continue Saturday, December 21, with Ballet Folklorico’s vibrant Navidad en Mexico , and culminate on Sunday, December 22, with the timeless tradition of The Nutcracker . There’s something magical for everyone!

On behalf of the City of La Mirada, I wish you a joyous and safe holiday season filled with laughter, love, and lasting memories. Here’s to a bright and happy 2025!

Sincerely,

John Lewis, Esq.

La Mirada Mayor

Like this: Like Loading...