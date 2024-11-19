FDA Investigating Deadly E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Carrots Sold at Aldi, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, and More

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced an outbreak investigation into whole and baby carrots that may have been contaminated with Shiga Toxin-producing E. coli bacteria. The investigation follows a voluntary recall of several brands of carrots issued by Grimmway Farms on Nov. 16 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that these products could be linked to a deadly outbreak of E. coli infections.
The affected carrots were sold nationwide in stores including Aldi, Kroger, Publix, Target, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Wegmans, and Whole Foods, just to name a few. So far, 39 illnesses have been reported, resulting in 15 hospitalizations and one death.
The FDA and Grimmway Farms list the following brands of organic whole carrots as part of the recall and outbreak investigation: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O Organics, President’s Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, and Wholesome Pantry. The recalled carrots were available for purchase from Aug. 14 through Oct. 23. The following products are included in the recall:
|Organic Whole Carrots
|Label
|Bag Sizes
|365
|1lb, 2lb, 5lb
|Bunny Luv
|1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb, 25lb
|Cal-Organic
|1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 6lb, 10lb, 25lb
|Compliments
|2lb
|Full Circle
|1lb, 2lb, 5lb
|Good & Gather
|2lb
|GreenWise
|1lb, 25lbs
|Marketside
|2lb
|Nature’s Promise
|1lb, 5lb
|O-Organics
|1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb
|President’s Choice
|2lb
|Simple Truth
|1lb, 2lb, 5lb
|Trader Joe’s
|1lb
|Wegmans
|1lb, 2lb, 5lb
|Wholesome Pantry
|1lb, 2lb, 5lb
Additionally, the recall includes cut and peeled organic baby carrots with “Best If Used By” dates ranging from Sept. 11 to Nov. 12 under the following brand labels: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Kroger, LIDL, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O Organics, President’s Choice, Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, and Wholesome Pantry. The following products are included in the recall:
|Organic Baby Carrots
|Label
|Bag Sizes
|“Best If Used By” Dates
|365
|12oz, 1lb, 2lb
|Sep 11 24 through Nov 02 24
|Bunny Luv
|1lb, 2lb, 3lb, 5lb
|Sep 11 24 through Nov 12 24
|Cal-Organic
|12oz, 1lb, 2lb, 2pk/2lbs
|Sep 11 24 through Nov 02 24
|Compliments
|1lb
|Sep 14 24 through Oct 24 24
|Full Circle
|1lb
|Sep 14 24 through Oct 24 24
|Good & Gather
|12oz, 1lb
|Sep 14 24 through Nov 02 24
|GreenWise
|1lb
|Sep 11 24 through Oct 26 24
|Grimmway Farms
|25 lb bag
|Sep 11 24 through Oct 03 24
|Marketside
|12oz, 1lb, 2lb
|Sep 11 24 through Nov 02 24
|Nature’s Promise
|1lb
|Sep 13 24 through Oct 25 24
|O-Organics
|12oz, 1lb, 2lb
|Sep 11 24 through Nov 02 24
|President’s Choice
|1lb, 2lb
|Sep 11 24 through Nov 02 24
|Raley’s
|1lb
|Sep 14 24 through Oct 23 24
|Simple Truth
|1lb, 2lb
|Sep 14 24 through Nov 02 24
|Sprouts
|1lb, 2lb
|Sep 13 24 through Nov 04 24
|Trader Joe’s
|1lb
|Sep 13 24 through Nov 04 24
|Wegmans
|12oz, 1lb, 2lb
|Sep 14 24 through Nov 02 24
|Wholesome Pantry
|1lb, 2lb
|Sep 16 24 through Nov 07 24
A full list of product images on the FDA website.
The recalled products were shipped directly to retail distribution centers nationwide in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. So far, 18 states have reported E. coli infection cases: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.
At this time, the carrots are likely no longer available for sale, however, the FDA is concerned that they could still be in consumers’ refrigerators. According to the FDA, if you have these carrots in your home, you should not consume them. Throw them away and clean and sanitize surfaces they touched. The CDC recommends you call your healthcare provider if you think you might have E. coli symptoms.
Symptoms may include (but are not limited to) stomach cramps, diarrhea, excessive vomiting, a fever over 102 degrees F (39 degrees C), and/or dizziness, which typically start three to four days after ingesting the bacteria, though the incubation period can be anywhere from 24 hours to 10 days. Most people recover on their own without treatment. However, serious complications can develop, so it’s important to consult your healthcare provider if concerns arise.
Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Grimmway Farms customer services at 1-800-301-3101, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, or visit www.grimmway.com.