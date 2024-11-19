FDA Investigating Deadly E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Carrots Sold at Aldi, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, and More

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced an outbreak investigation into whole and baby carrots that may have been contaminated with Shiga Toxin-producing E. coli bacteria. The investigation follows a voluntary recall of several brands of carrots issued by Grimmway Farms on Nov. 16 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that these products could be linked to a deadly outbreak of E. coli infections.

The affected carrots were sold nationwide in stores including Aldi, Kroger, Publix, Target, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Wegmans, and Whole Foods, just to name a few. So far, 39 illnesses have been reported, resulting in 15 hospitalizations and one death.

Products Affected by Organic Carrot Recall

The FDA and Grimmway Farms list the following brands of organic whole carrots as part of the recall and outbreak investigation: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O Organics, President’s Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, and Wholesome Pantry. The recalled carrots were available for purchase from Aug. 14 through Oct. 23. The following products are included in the recall:

Organic Whole Carrots Label Bag Sizes 365 1lb, 2lb, 5lb Bunny Luv 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb, 25lb Cal-Organic 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 6lb, 10lb, 25lb Compliments 2lb Full Circle 1lb, 2lb, 5lb Good & Gather 2lb GreenWise 1lb, 25lbs Marketside 2lb Nature’s Promise 1lb, 5lb O-Organics 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb President’s Choice 2lb Simple Truth 1lb, 2lb, 5lb Trader Joe’s 1lb Wegmans 1lb, 2lb, 5lb Wholesome Pantry 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Additionally, the recall includes cut and peeled organic baby carrots with “Best If Used By” dates ranging from Sept. 11 to Nov. 12 under the following brand labels: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Kroger, LIDL, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O Organics, President’s Choice, Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, and Wholesome Pantry. The following products are included in the recall:

Organic Baby Carrots Label Bag Sizes “Best If Used By” Dates 365 12oz, 1lb, 2lb Sep 11 24 through Nov 02 24 Bunny Luv 1lb, 2lb, 3lb, 5lb Sep 11 24 through Nov 12 24 Cal-Organic 12oz, 1lb, 2lb, 2pk/2lbs Sep 11 24 through Nov 02 24 Compliments 1lb Sep 14 24 through Oct 24 24 Full Circle 1lb Sep 14 24 through Oct 24 24 Good & Gather 12oz, 1lb Sep 14 24 through Nov 02 24 GreenWise 1lb Sep 11 24 through Oct 26 24 Grimmway Farms 25 lb bag Sep 11 24 through Oct 03 24 Marketside 12oz, 1lb, 2lb Sep 11 24 through Nov 02 24 Nature’s Promise 1lb Sep 13 24 through Oct 25 24 O-Organics 12oz, 1lb, 2lb Sep 11 24 through Nov 02 24 President’s Choice 1lb, 2lb Sep 11 24 through Nov 02 24 Raley’s 1lb Sep 14 24 through Oct 23 24 Simple Truth 1lb, 2lb Sep 14 24 through Nov 02 24 Sprouts 1lb, 2lb Sep 13 24 through Nov 04 24 Trader Joe’s 1lb Sep 13 24 through Nov 04 24 Wegmans 12oz, 1lb, 2lb Sep 14 24 through Nov 02 24 Wholesome Pantry 1lb, 2lb Sep 16 24 through Nov 07 24

A full list of product images on the FDA website.

The recalled products were shipped directly to retail distribution centers nationwide in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. So far, 18 states have reported E. coli infection cases: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.

At this time, the carrots are likely no longer available for sale, however, the FDA is concerned that they could still be in consumers’ refrigerators. According to the FDA, if you have these carrots in your home, you should not consume them. Throw them away and clean and sanitize surfaces they touched. The CDC recommends you call your healthcare provider if you think you might have E. coli symptoms.

Symptoms may include (but are not limited to) stomach cramps, diarrhea, excessive vomiting, a fever over 102 degrees F (39 degrees C), and/or dizziness, which typically start three to four days after ingesting the bacteria, though the incubation period can be anywhere from 24 hours to 10 days. Most people recover on their own without treatment. However, serious complications can develop, so it’s important to consult your healthcare provider if concerns arise.

Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Grimmway Farms customer services at 1-800-301-3101, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, or visit www.grimmway.com.

