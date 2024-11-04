L.A. Dodger Walker Buehler Causing Headaches at Cerritos Mall

November 4, 2024

A long line has already formed starting at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Cerritos Mall in anticipation of rabid Dodger fans participating in a meet and greet with pitcher Walker Bueller who’s probably leaving the team next year.

A single file line of people can already be seen wrapping around the building and going into the other area of the mall.

Avoid the area, the mall is always busy with traffic, but this Bueller stunt has made it even more busy.

LCCN has asked the city if they knew about the meet and greet.

