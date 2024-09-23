Rep. Michelle Steel is Lying About Her Voting Record, Here’s Proof

A new TV ad by Steel says she voted to protect woman, she’s lying about that and many other areas she says she supports yet voted No.

By Brian Hews

It has reached the point that the character of the person running for office does not matter anymore, as long as there is an “R” in front of the candidate’s name that’s good enough.

And with the lack of newspapers covering local elections, residents refuse to research their candidate, staying in their social media bubble.

Witness the Cerritos’ Republican Club throwing their full-throated support behind Rep. Michelle Steel in 2024.

As much as many of the Republicans in the city disagree with this paper, I would highly doubt that the club is against many of the following acts that Steel voted against.

Yet they support Michelle Steel just to “piss off the libs.”

Ready readers, here is Steel’s 2022 NO voting record, which has not changed, courtesy of votesmart.org:

Women’s Health Protection Act ’22

The WHPA was a bill that would protect the right to abortion nationally, and block medically unnecessary restrictions and bans on abortion care.

Women’s Health Protection Act ’21

See above.

Ensuring Access to Abortion Act

Protected the right to travel across state lines for medical care

Right to Contraception Act

Codify the right to contraception nationwide, seeking to protect it from potential Supreme Court intervention.

Mental Health Matters Act

Funds to help improve the well-being of young children in K-12 schools, increasing the number of school-based mental health services providers.

Respect for Marriage Act

Required the federal government to recognize the validity of same-sex and interracial marriages in the United States.

Assault Weapons Ban of 2022

85% of Americans want sensible gun control, even members of the Cerritos Rod and Gun Club.

Violence Against Women Act

VAWA created and supported comprehensive responses to domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking. Steel voted to not fund the Act.

Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

A bipartisan proposal to protect America’s children, keep schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country. VP Beach what say you?

Protecting Our Kids Act

Ensure that individuals under 21 years of age cannot purchase assault weapons.

Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act

Create an enforceable standard to ensure that employers are creating safe workplaces that their employees deserve.

Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act

Authorized law enforcement to investigate, and prosecute domestic terrorism, creating an interagency task force to analyze and combat white supremacist and neo-Nazis.

The Affordable Insulin Now Act

The Act would cap insulin prices for all Americans at $35 a month.

Paycheck Fairness Act

Works to eliminate pay disparities between men and women.

Gas Price Gouging Prevention Act

In one of her campaign pieces, Steel blames the Biden Admin. for high gas prices, then votes NO to lower prices.

Peace Corps Reauthorization Act

Vote against funding the Peace Corps?

Federal Firefighters Fairness Act

Peace Corps ditto. Provides wage-loss compensation, medical treatment and assistance to firefighters who are injured, made ill, or killed by work-related hazards.

Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act

Firefighter ditto. Provided $60 billion in ’21 for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which was established to support restaurants and other food and beverage purveyors in response to COVID-19. It never passed.

Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act

Restores legal protections for older workers so they can hold employers accountable for age discrimination

Consumer Protection Act

Protect consumers from fraud and deception in the marketplace.

PFAS Action Act of 2021

Directed the EPA to designate the PFAS perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) as a hazardous substances

Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

Every Republican voted no, then turned around and took credit in their districts for projects funded by the Act.

Build Back Better Act

See above.

Infrastructure Investment and Jobs

See above.

American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

See above.

No on Continuing Ukraine Help

Kissing Kevin McCarthy’s ring. She claims in one of her commercials that she was persecuted, is not Putin persecuting the Ukrainians?

Presidential Election Reform Act

This Act was bi-partisan

Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act

Against voting rights.

John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021

See above.

Protecting Our Democracy Act

Against voting rights.

George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021

Defunding police.

Jan. 6 National Commission

Voted no against investigating the insurrection.She also voted no to hold Steve Bannon in contempt.

Steel’s votes can be found at votesmart.org.

This article was originally published by LCCN in October 2022.

