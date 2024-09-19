Artesia Appoints Abel Avalos as its New City Manager

September 19, 2024

The Artesia City Council announced the appointment of Abel Avalos as its new City Manager. The appointment was made during the September 9, 2024, City Council meeting. Avalos will officially join the city on October 8, 2024.

With over 29 years of experience in both public and private sector development and management, Avalos brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. His career encompasses responsibilities across Planning, Redevelopment, Housing, and Public Utilities, including his time in the Lakewood, where he most recently served as the Director of Community Development. Avalos has also served the communities of Bell Gardens and Anaheim. His private sector experience includes real estate development, having worked as a Land Acquisition Manager for Irvine-based John Laing Homes.

In his new role, Avalos will manage the city’s daily operations, implement policies set by the City Council, and collaborate with residents and stakeholders to address the needs and aspirations of the Artesia community.

Mayor Tony Lima expressed his excitement about Abel’s appointment, “We are thrilled to welcome Abel Avalos as our new City Manager. His extensive experience with similarly sized agencies and his comprehensive skill set makes him an excellent fit for Artesia. We are confident that his leadership will drive our City’s progress and support our goals for growth and innovation.”

Avalos earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, with a minor in Chicano/Latino studies from California State University, Long Beach, and his Master’s Degree in Public Policy from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. Avalos is highly active in professional and civic organizations, having served as a Board Member for the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), the Bell Gardens Chamber of Commerce, and Neighborhood Housing Services of Orange County (NHSOC), as well as being a youth sports volunteer coach in the City of Cerritos. Avalos is married with two adult children and enjoys cooking, hiking, traveling, reading, and playing pickleball and basketball.

Like this: Like Loading...