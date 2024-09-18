Non-Credible Threats Still Cause Angst at NLMUSD Schools

September 18, 2024

Recent social media threats in NLMUSD caused officials to investigate the threats which found them not credible.

In a statement NLMUSD officials wrote, “The District is aware of recent social media posts circulating in our community and nationwide causing alarm in various school communities. Please know that we always work with our partners at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to assess and investigate the credibility of any threats. The current social media posts have been deemed as not credible.

“As a precaution, our School Safety Department and partners at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will provide extra presence in our school communities.

“We understand that this situation can make people feel uneasy. However, please know that the safety and well-being of our school community is our top priority, and we will always investigate any incident thoroughly. In addition, our school site staff is trained in emergency situations.

“As always, students, families, and staff are strongly encouraged to report anything that makes them feel uncomfortable or concerned.

“We also recognize that this situation may have been distressing for some students. If your child needs any support, please do not hesitate to contact someone at school for assistance. Counselors will be available during school hours if your student needs to talk to someone. Thank you for your continued support and partnership.”

