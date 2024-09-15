Trump Posts ‘I hate Taylor Swift’ Days After Her Endorsement of Harris

September 15, 2024

From The Hill

This guy is really stupid.

________________

Former President Trump expressed his dislike on Sunday of pop superstar Taylor Swift on Truth Social.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” the former president said in his post.

Swift endorsed Vice President Harris earlier this week following a debate between her and Trump. The “Bejeweled” singer said in an Instagram post that she believes Harris “is a steady-handed, gifted leader,” adding, “I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

At MTV’s 2024 Video Music Awards (VMAs), which occurred the night after the debate, Swift urged people to register to vote.

“If you are over 18, please register to vote for something else that’s very important … presidential election,” Swift said while accepting the award for “Video of the Year.”

Following Swift’s endorsement, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), said he was “incredibly grateful, first of all, to Taylor Swift.”

“I say that as a cat owner, a fellow cat owner. That was eloquent, and that was clear. And that’s the type of courage we need in America to stand up,” Harris’ running mate added in an interview on MSNBC.

On Wednesday, Trump brushed off Swift’s endorsement of Harris in an interview on “Fox & Friends.”

I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” Trump said.

“It was just a question of time. She couldn’t possibly endorse Biden. … But she’s a very liberal person,” the former president continued. “She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

This is not the first time Trump reacted to Swift’s endorsement, which sent more than 400,000 people to vote.gov. When asked about his feelings about it last week, Trump said, “I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better,” referring to Swift’s friend, Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has liked several pro-Trump posts on social media.

Like this: Like Loading...