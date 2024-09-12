Pepperdine Honors Lives lost on 9/11 with Remembrance Ceremony, Waves of Flags Display

September 12, 2024

This year, Pepperdine welcomed a distinguished honoree, musician, actor, author, and speaker Pat Boone.

MALIBU, Calif. — More than 500 members of the Pepperdine community gathered together on the Malibu campus today to commemorate the lives lost on September 11, 2001, at the 16th annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.

“It’s not just the act of remembering that we’re interested in but what the act of remembering calls us to do moving forward,” said Pepperdine University President Jim Gash. “Where there is honor, there is freedom, justice, and equality. Those who fell honored us and all we stand for by paying the greatest price. The way we live now gives meaning and purpose to the way they lived then.”

“Look at these precious flags,” said Pat Boone. “Three thousand standing in our blessed California breeze. They’re standing, but they’re speaking, too. Listen and hear these flags speak and sing of America, of God and country and freedoms and liberties protected for all of us. Sing, flags, sing. We’re listening, and we love you.”

During the ceremony, the final flag was planted by Eric Leshinsky, Director of Student Veteran Affairs and retired United States Air Force Colonel, and Samuel Miller, Pepp Vet Council President.

The University’s annual Waves of Flags display commemorates each of the 2,977 lives lost in the 9/11 terror attacks with one US flag for each victim who perished, plus 101 foreign flags representing countries who lost citizens in the attack.

The Waves of Flags tradition began in 2008 when the Pepperdine College Republicans wanted to pay tribute to the lives lost on 9/11. Since then, Waves of Flags has been an annual act of service for the Pepperdine, Malibu, and surrounding communities.

On September 7, a group of nearly 350 volunteers, including Pepperdine alumni, faculty, staff, students, and Malibu community members, joined together to raise the flags.

In addition to the Waves of Flags display, Pepperdine is the home of Heroes Garden, a public space for visitors to reflect and honor all those who live heroic lives, including Pepperdine alumnus Thomas E. Burnett, Jr. (MBA ‘95), a passenger on United Flight 93, whose life was cut short in the 9/11 attacks. The garden’s plaque reads: “Dedicated to freedom’s heroes of September 11, 2001, and the passengers of United Airlines Flight 93, among them Pepperdine alumnus Thomas E. Burnett, Jr., who sacrificed their lives to overcome terrorists’ intent on destroying American lives and landmarks in our nation’s capital. We shall never forget.”

Waves of Flags is open to the public for viewing and visitation at the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Canyon Road until Friday, September 27.

