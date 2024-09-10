L.A. Supervisors Approve Major Project for Carmenita Rd. and Imperial Hwy. Intersection in Santa Fe Springs

Construction set to begin in April

September 10, 2024

Los Angeles, CA – Today, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a major improvement project for the intersection of Carmenita Road and Imperial Highway in the City of Santa Fe Springs and the unincorporated community of South Whittier. The project, which includes improvements to intersection safety and pedestrian access, has a total cost of $2 million and will begin construction in April 2025. Completion is expected by September 2025.

“Thousands of residents depend on this infrastructure to keep them safe and to keep streets flowing smoothly,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn, who represents the area. “These improvements are going to deliver reduced congestion, better mobility, and greater safety for everyone living near and traveling through this intersection.”

Carmenita Road includes two travel lanes in each direction while Imperial Highway comprises three travel lanes in each direction. The improvement project includes upgrades to traffic detection/CCTV and pedestrian accessibility as well as signal timing improvements, relocation of pedestrian heads to new poles, and the installation of new type street name.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and mobility of all our residents and the Carmenita Road and Imperial Highway Intersection Improvements Project is a vital step in that direction. By enhancing safety measures and optimizing traffic flow, we are creating a safer environment for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists alike. This project will not only help reduce congestion but also create greater connectivity within our community, making daily commutes more efficient and secure for everyone,” said Santa Fe Springs Mayor Jay Sarno.

The program’s costs will be shared between the County and the City of Santa Fe Springs. The County’s jurisdictional shares of the project cost are estimated to be $1,520,000, with the city responsible for the remaining $480,000.

