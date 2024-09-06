Santa Fe Springs Applies for Grant Funds as the Initial Step of Grade Separation Projects

CURRENT CROSSING: The Norwalk Boulevard and Los Nietos Road crossing (arrow). Nearly five trains per hour (109) cross daily; 50 of those are passenger railroad cars, while 59 are freight. The grade separation will improve safety, reduce emissions, enhance mobility and connectivity, and promote economic equity while improving efficiency for rail traffic.

September 6, 2024

By Brian Hews

The Santa Fe Springs City Council, at its September 3 meeting, approved an application for grant funds from the U.S. DOT’s Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program (RCE) for the Norwalk Boulevard – Los Nietos Road Grade Separation Project.

The City Council also appropriated $330,000 to cover the City’s “local match” portion from its UUT fund.

The monies will fund the engineering/scope of work (SOW). The SOW outlines the tasks, deliverables, and responsibilities of the entire Grade Separation Project.

It is a detailed blueprint outlining the project, who will do the work, and the expected timelines and outcomes.

The estimated cost for the SOW is $3.3 million.

The existing at-grade railroad crossing at Norwalk and Los Nietos is very busy in terms of vehicular traffic and rail traffic. The crossing has significant safety concerns, ranking among the top two crossings with the highest number of safety incidents in the city.

A 2016 Caltrans study showed the average daily traffic volume was 12,000 cars, and 22 percent was truck traffic. Nearly five trains per hour (109) cross daily; 50 of those are passenger railroad cars, while 59 are freight. Train speeds can reach 79 mph for passenger trains and 64 mph for freight trains.

The rail corridor is owned and operated by BNSF Railway for freight, while Amtrak and Metrolink use the tracks for its passenger trains. The corridor is also a planned California High-Speed Rail route.

The actions by the SFS City Council followed a July 9, 2024, Notice of Funding Opportunity for the RCE Grant Program issued by the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA).

The RCE is the only competitive discretionary grant program aimed at improving railroad crossing safety and efficiency, investing in projects that construct grade separations, upgrade safety devices at crossings, or close at-grade crossings where roads and train tracks intersect.

Over $1.1 billion, funded through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will be available during the grant cycle.

The estimated cost of the scope of work is $3.3 million; the RCE grant program requires local matching funds in the amount of 20% of the total project cost, which is $660,000.

SFS is coordinating with BNSF to develop the grant application and request funding for the scope of work. To demonstrate their commitment to this critical project, BNSF has committed to funding 50% of the local match, $330,000.

In a letter to FRA Administrator, Amit Bose, BNSF General Director of French Thompson wrote, “BNSF Railway supports efforts by the City of Santa Fe Springs to secure federal discretionary funding under the 2023/2024 Railroad Crossing Elimination (RCE) for the Norwalk Boulevard and Los Nietos Road Grade Separation project.

“If awarded, the project will advance planning and design for a new grade-separated crossing that will eliminate two challenging at-grade crossings. BNSF would be willing to contribute $330,000 in private matching funds towards the $3,300,000 total project cost, with a request of $2,640,000.

“This project aims to improve safety, reduce emissions, enhance mobility and connectivity, and promote economic equity while improving efficiency for rail traffic. BNSF values our working relationship with the City of Santa Fe Springs and is prepared to work with all involved public agencies on further development of this project. BNSF appreciates your thorough review of this application and looks forward to continuing its relationship with the City of Santa Fe Springs through this important project.”

The scope of work would include the development of alternative conceptual designs and community outreach. Once a preferred alternative is selected, the scope will include the development of engineering plans, specifications, and a construction estimate to the 35% level of completion.

The Grade Separation Project is very important to the city. Studies have shown that grade separations prevent collisions, reduce delays for both roadway users and rail, and enhance overall safety for the community.

In addition to the safety benefits, the projects will directly improve the quality of life for residents by enhancing connectivity and allowing residents and workers better access to jobs and opportunities.

Santa Fe Springs is a major job center, with tens of thousands of workers coming into the area daily, including from surrounding disadvantaged communities. Eliminating the crossing will allow for better and safer job access and improve freight movement efficiency via trucks on both roadways.

Surrounding communities will also see reduced greenhouse gas emissions when the project reduces engine idle time for vehicles stopped by numerous train crossings daily.

Santa Fe Springs Mayor Jay Sarno told Los Cerritos Community News, “The funding for the Norwalk Boulevard and Los Nietos Road Grade Separation Project marks a significant step forward in enhancing the safety and efficiency of our transportation network. By preventing collisions and reducing delays for roadway users and rail traffic, this project will improve traffic flow and ensure a safer environment for our entire community. We are proud to invest in infrastructure that protects our residents and supports our City’s growth and development.”

SFS City Manager René Bobadilla added, “Securing funding for the Norwalk Boulevard and Los Nietos Road Grade Separation Project is absolutely essential, given that this area ranks among the top two crossings with the highest number of safety incidents in our City. This project is not just about preventing accidents, it is about creating a safer, more connected community. By improving this critical infrastructure, we are fostering a more livable environment that will provide our residents and workers with better access to jobs, services, and opportunities, ultimately enhancing the quality of life in our City.”

