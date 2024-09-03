Hahn Commends Governor Newsom for Emergency Declaration in Rancho Palos Verdes

September 3, 2024

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA — Today, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn issued the following statement regarding Governor Newsom’s announcement today that he had declared a state of emergency in the City of Rancho Palos Verdes as residents continue to cope with the land movement crisis:

“Thank you, Governor Newsom. This declaration comes just at the right time as people are not only seeing their homes crumble around them, but have now also been cut off from power. This situation is bigger than the City or even the County. I appreciate the state for recognizing the enormity of this crisis.”

Some local officials have been pressuring Newsom to visit the city to view the impact of the landslides and to provide state assistance for residents. Hahn said during a news conference Sunday that she had committed another $5 million in county funds to respond to the disaster, but far more money would be needed.

Hahn said she reached out to Newsom’s office on Saturday, and estimated that upward of $1 billion in government funding might eventually be needed to address the situation.

The city of Rancho Palos Verdes declared a local emergency earlier this summer.

Like this: Like Loading...