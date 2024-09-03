Fresh Off the Boat Fish Grill to Replace Felix Location in Old Towne Orange

September 3, 2024

Fresh Off the Boat Fish Grill will move into the Old Towne Orange’s Felix Continental Cafe. “Depending on how much work needs to be done, we hope to open by the end of September,” said Moe Ghazi, Fresh Off the Boat co-founder.

Ghazi’s vision is “to introduce a new experience that fuses seafood, traditional Mexican and Mediterranean foods by utilizing the spices of Baja Mexico and the charm of the Mediterranean.”

Menu items include tacos, chowders, poke bowls, wraps, sliders, a kids’ menu and more.

With locations in Placentia, Tustin and Santa Ana, this will mark Fresh Off the Boat Fish Grill’s fourth location. Ghazi, along with co-owner Ramsay Haralambous, founded the seafood restaurant in 2019.

