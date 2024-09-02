Cerritos and Artesia Officials Attended Democratic National Convention

Filipino Americans for Harris-Walz: Elected officials and business people at the Democratic National Convention from (l-r), Angela Pedrigal from San Jose, Cerritos Councilman Frank Yokoyama, former Cerritos Mayor Mark Pulido, Tennessee Congressman Justin Jones, Artesia Councilwoman Melissa Ramoso, Joel Dabu from New York, Mario Salazar-National Co-Chair of Filipino Americans for Harris-Walz, and Camille Valerio from San Jose. Average nightly views was 21.8 million for the Democrats – 2.7 million more viewers per night than the Republican Convention, which had 19.1 million.

