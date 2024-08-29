Bob’s Big Boy Statue Decapitated in Car Crash

An iconic fast food restaurant statue was decapitated when a car crashed into it Wednesday morning in the city of Downey.

The big boy statue that welcomes customers outside Bob’s Big Boy in Downey was partially decapitated in a crash that left the driver injured, according to reports. The incident occurred in the area of Firestone Boulevard and Old River School Road, Downey police said in a social media post overnight. The driver suffered moderate injuries and westbound Firestone Boulevard was closed from Pomering Road while debris was cleared.

During the crash, the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and sent it flying at the statue, according to KTLA, which obtained footage from the scene in which the big boy is missing its head from approximately the hairline up.

Video footage from KABC-TV shows that a portion of the famous big-eyed, checkered statue was severed after the vehicle plowed into a fire hydrant.

