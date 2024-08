Attempted Carjacking at Fashion Island

August 27, 2024

Shot were fired during an attempted carjacking at Fashion Island last night at the parking lot near Macy’s. Two friends were apparently assaulted in front of their luxury cars, one of them had jewelry stolen.

The victims were unharmed, one of them drove a Rolls Royce SUV and the other drove a yellow Ferrari.

One victim tried to drive away in the Ferrari, and the suspect shot at the car, shattering the windows.

The three suspects got away.

