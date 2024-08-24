LBCC Lifetime Learning Center Fall 2024 Programs

August 24, 2024

Registration is live on the LBCC Foundation website for the Lifetime Learning Center Senior Studies Program at Long Beach City College at the Pacific Coast Campus.

Classes offered in person are: “Landmark Broadways Musicals” with Lucy Daggett on Fridays, September 13 to December 6, 1:00 to 3:30 pm.,

“Hollywood Classic Film Series” with Erroll Parker, Tuesdays, September 10 to October 8, 1:00 to 3:30 pm,

“Computer Basics, Microsoft Windows” with Phil Newell, Wednesdays September 11 to October 2, 11 am to 1 pm,

“Plants Around Us” with Howard Manning, Mondays, September 23 to October 14, 11 am to 1 pm,

“Tech Talk” with Phil Newell, Wednesdays, October 9 & 16, 11 am to 1 pm,

“Introduction to iPhone with Phil Newell, Wednesdays, December 4 & 11, 10 am to 12 pm.

Classes offered on Zoom are “Strength Training” on Mondays and Wednesdays with Jessi McMaster from 3:15 pm to 4 pm.

Days Tours on Luxury Buses are “The Almansor Court, Hit Parade”, September 19, “Flames to Fame” with Curt Tucker, October 3 and “East Meets West” with Curt Tucker, November 21.

Adult Classes and Tours are open to everyone. Parking is only $5 a semester and is free with a handicap placard.

Click here to register online or contact Theresa Brunella at 562-938-3047

Like this: Like Loading...