Tatiana Yokoyama Bui Files For ABCUSD Trustee Area 4

TRUSTEE AREA 4: Cerritos resident Tatiana Yokoyama Bui recently filed, she is seen here at the Registrar-Recorder’s Office in Norwalk with her filing papers.

August 22, 2024

Staff Report

Cerritos resident Tatiana Yokoyama Bui recently filed for ABC Unified School District Board Member, Trustee Area No. 4.

Bui has lived in Cerritos since 1982, where she was raised by her parents, Tom and Chit Yokoyama, with her brother and sisters.

Bui’s brother is Cerritos City Councilman Frank Yokoyama.

Bui attended ABC elementary, middle, and high schools, graduating from UC Riverside with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. After years of working in business, Bui graduated from Western State College of Law and now works as a trial attorney. Ms. Bui previously worked as a Certified Law Clerk at the Children’s Law Center of Los Angeles.

Bui and her husband, Vince, are the proud parents of two children. Bui’s children, nieces, and nephews are currently ABC students, so she is an active volunteer and PTA officer.

“I feel a moral obligation to further serve the ABC community, especially the students,” Bui told LCCN. “As a Board Member, I will work to provide the best education to our students, along with the extracurriculars, classes, sports, and programs desired by our students and parents. I also will keep our schools safe.”