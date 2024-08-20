Studies Show Children Need More Sun Protection For Their Eyes

As the general public becomes more aware of the serious health implications that sun damage can bring, more people are investing in protective measures.

Given that the eyes are some of the most vulnerable to UV exposure, reports show that a growing number of respondents now regularly use protective shades. Specifically, 7 out of 10 American adults said that they make it a point to wear sunglasses whenever they’re outside. Furthermore, 78% of respondents said they own between one to four pairs of sunnies.

Unfortunately, other studies reveal that the same ocular sun protection is not as widespread among children. Research on the Optometrist Network states that only 5% of children always wear sunglasses outdoors. This is despite evidence that suggests children’s eyes are far more vulnerable to sun damage.

What happens to kids’ eyes under the sun

Like the rest of their bodies, children’s eyes are still growing. As such, they’ve not yet fully developed the natural “filter” inside the eyeball, which acts as a natural UV barrier. Children also tend to have larger pupils, thereby allowing more potentially damaging light to enter. In the long run, children who have not been given appropriate eye protection have a much higher risk of developing serious ocular conditions. These include certain cancers, cataracts, and macular degeneration. It’s worth noting that the latter two eye conditions are typically triggered by aging. However, children with eyes that have been exposed to UV rays may have altered retinas and conjunctivas. Globally, cataracts and macular degeneration are also two of the most common causes of preventable blindness.

Experts also state that another reason kids are more vulnerable to the sun is that they don’t grasp how serious overexposure can be. Often, this means that they stay out under the sun for far too long without protection because they don’t know the dangers they face. Furthermore, young children might not have the right language to communicate if they feel that something’s not right. On average, the eyes can start getting sun damaged in as short as one minute. Before the age of 18, most people will already have received around 80% of their lifetime UV exposure.

How parents can take action

By nature, most children spend more time outdoors than adults. Consequently, it’s important that they are given their own sunglasses as early as possible and taught to make wearing them a habit. Many times, children’s sunglasses are more for accessorizing than they are for safety. For optimal results, look for sunglasses that are certified to protect against 100% UV rays. Frame material is also important as kids may be more prone to damaging their eyewear. Polycarbonate is a good frame option since it is lightweight yet durable. Should your child already have refractive errors, prescription sunglasses are a must since they provide correction and protection. On retailer FramesDirect, you’ll note that these shades also come with a variety of lens coatings for maximum user comfort. This means that your child can choose among options like gradient, mirrored, or polarized to suit whichever activity your child does outdoors. Among the brands that offer these is Ray-Ban, which is known for many stylish models, like Aviators and Wayfarers, that your child may feel confident in.

If your child is athletic, it’s especially important to look for sunglasses that fit well so they don’t fall off mid-activity. Generally, sports injuries impacting kids come in the form of sprains or strains and heat-related accidents. Therefore, it’s important to arm your children with the right measures to combat these. Sunglasses can help by reducing the bodily stress that heat can cause while also protecting eyes from debris and collisions. Brands like Oakley are solid choices, given that they offer models specifically fitted for younger users. By instilling the value and role of wearing sunglasses from youth, children are much more likely to safeguard their vision and eye health into adulthood.





