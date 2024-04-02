As Outdoor Activities Increase, Know How to Prevent Sports Injuries Among Children

As the weather gets warmer and children particpate in more sports activities, the most common injuries among kids are sprains and strains, as well as heat-related
sickness due to dehydration. It’s best to take is slow and steady, health experts say.
As the weather gets warmer and more children begin spending more time outdoors and joining sports leagues, it’s important to take steps to prevent injuries, as many kids will play sports and may put themselves at risk of getting hurt.
With many children likely to have been channel surfing rather than being outdoors participating in physical activities during the colder and darker winter months, Kaiser Permanente Sports Medicine physician Dr. Branden Turner urges caution before jumping into a strenuous physical routine.
“It’s best to take it slow and steady, as it’s challenging to go from sitting on a couch for months to playing in a basketball tournament,” he said. “As such, don’t expect to run a marathon too quickly. I encourage parents to take important steps to protect their children’s health.”
Advice for Children
Dr. Turner noted children are more likely to be active than adults, but noted taking certain precautions are equally important for them as they are for adults.
He noted stretching, an emphasis on initial moderation of strenuous physical activity, and supervised activity such as organized sports are important criteria when it comes to safety and injury prevention among children.
“The key, once again, is a gradual introduction,” Dr. Turner explained. “Don’t jump into sports activities too quickly, and always practice safety and know your limitations.”
Consider the following statistics provided by Stanford Medicine Children’s Health:
Dr. Turner noted the most common injuries among children are sprains and strains, as well as heat-related sickness due to dehydration once the weather gets warmer. As such, staying hydrated by drinking sufficient water or electrolyte drinks is important, as is proper clothing and exercising in early mornings or evenings when it gets warmer to avoid health stroke and other illness.
According to KidsHealth.org, playing sports can teach children to stretch their limits and learn sportsmanship and discipline. But any sport can lead to injury, and parents and coaches can make a big difference in helping kids play sports safely.
To help protect your children from sports injuries, KidsHealth.org recommends the following guidelines:
“If you’re outdoors and begin experiencing being light-headed, confusion, dizziness, chest pain or shortness of breath, seek immediate medical attention,” Dr. Turner said. “We all know that physical activity is good for us. However, doing it right way, whether you’re young or older, is the key to enjoying the outdoors in our wonderful Southern California weather, is the key to avoiding preventable injury or negative health effects.”