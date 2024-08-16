CARMAGEDDON: Caltrans Will Close I-5 From I-605 to Slauson Overnight Aug. 19-24

August 19, 2024

Los Angeles County — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is planning multiple overnight closures on Interstate 5 (I-5) in the cities of Commerce, Downey, and Santa Fe Springs from Monday night, August 19, through Saturday morning, August 24.

The following closures of up to two lanes on Northbound and Southbound I-5 will take place on August 19 – August 24 between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.:

Route 605 to Slauson Avenue

The closures will allow crews to safely make repairs along the median shoulder.

Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Residents and businesses located near construction may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Please visit the Caltrans Quickmap for the latest road conditions and closures.

This work is part of a pavement rehabilitation project on a 6.5-mile stretch of I-5 from the I-605 interchange to north of Atlantic Boulevard. When completed, the project will extend the life of the pavement, impede roadway deterioration and improve the ride quality for motorists traveling on I-5. The project is anticipated to be complete in early 2025. More information can be found on theproject website.

Caltrans reminds motorists to be “Work Zone Alert” and “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

