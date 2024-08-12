2024 FOOTBALL PREVIEW – Norwalk back in the Mid-Cities League, hopes to rebound from frustrating season

August 12, 2024

By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X

NORWALK LANCERS

3-7 overall last season, 0-5 in the Gateway League, sixth place

23-25 overall last five seasons

Head coach: Ruben Guerrero (fourth season, 19-14)

Lost 28 seniors out of 52 players from 2023 opening day roster

Last time made the playoffs: 2022

2024 schedule

Aug. 23 @ Montebello (4-6 overall last season)

Aug. 30 Santa Fe (9-4)

Sept. 6 BYE

Sept. 13 John Glenn (6-4)

Sept. 20 Linfield Christian (8-4)

Sept. 27 @ Locke (0-9)

Oct. 4 @ Compton Early College (first season)

Oct. 11 Gahr (7-4)

Oct. 18 @ Firebaugh (3-7)

Oct. 25 Paramount (4-6)

Nov. 1 @ Lynwood (7-6)

For the first time since 2019 in a full season and fourth since 2011, Norwalk High had a losing season. Part of that can be attributed to the Lancers shifting to the Gateway League from the Mid-Cities League, the benefit of coming in first place in the ‘lower’ league of the Suburban Valley Conference. But life in the ‘upper’ league of the SVC wasn’t kind to the Lancers where they failed to win a league contest for the third time since 1999. Head coach Ruben Guerrero cites the inability to close games as the reason Norwalk had the record it did.

“We had the opportunities they were given to us; we just couldn’t capitalize on them,” he said. “There were some underlying reasons why we just couldn’t close the door on some games and give ourselves a shot at the playoffs.”

Because of the last place finish, Norwalk moves back to the Mid-Cities League which is more comparable to the squad the Lancers have this season. Nearly half of the players from last season graduated, leaving a lot of positions to be filled with either players who spent much time on the bench, or first-time varsity members.

But, with all the questions and concerns, this is Norwalk football, and the Lancers always find a way to adjust to a new season. The Lancers will be young this season, but most of that youth was part of a successful freshmen/sophomore team who has experience in winning games.

Guerrero would like to give a shout out to his coaching staff of Jose Abrina, Sam Gomez, George Hernandez, David Laugheed, Ed Moreno, Ricardo Moreno and David Wilde, who comes over from Sunny Hills High.

OFFENSE

For the most part, the Lancers were their usual selves with the double wing offense as they put up 312 points, including over 40 in four of the first five games in which they went 3-1. Senior Nicolas Barrera, who was a backup to Rylee Sosa last season, is the quarterback. Barrera took over when Sosa got injured and when he was behind center, Guerrero said he was a gamer who stepped up and toughed it out until he got injured himself.

“It’s a testament to what kind of kid he is because he played for a quarter injured,” said Guerrero. “He didn’t let me know anything was going on. He’s a tough kid; he’s got command of the team and this offseason he’s really worked on becoming the best leader he can be. He’s worked really hard to become QB 1 and since he knew he was going to be QB 1 he’s relishing that opportunity; he’s maximizing it and he’s done a great job for us.”

Barrera’s backup is going to be junior Axel Bustamante, who was the leader of the frosh/soph team that went 8-1 last season. The Lancers lost a substantial chunk of the running game when Caleb Mitchell graduated. But there is still plenty of tough yards to be gained that should make the team a major force in a different-looking Mid-Cities League. Seniors Papo Lieataua and Ezra Meuller are slated to be the top two backs in the complicated offense for most opponents.

“He’s matured a whole lot and he’s grown since last season to the point where now, everybody looks up to him because they know that he has that quality about him where…he just loves to play football,” said Guerrero of Meuller. “He works hard; he plays hard, and people gravitate to that. He’s been uplifting the guys to elevate their game as well.”

Meuller gained close to 1,800 yards last season and scored 18 touchdowns up to the final game. Expect nothing short of that this season as Guerrero said he will be the featured running back. Battling for the third back are juniors Diego Cerritos, a returner from last season’s team, and Derek Sandoval, who is moving up from the frosh/soph team. Juniors Edward DeLeon and Daron Walker, a transfer from John Glenn High, will also battle for a position in the backfield, giving the Lancers probably more depth than they’ve had in a long time.

Guerrero says the running game will be solid no matter who wins the competition between Cerritos and Sandoval while senior Diego Urueta (right side) and junior Jacob Baker (left side) will be the tight ends.

Senior left tackle Anthony Lemus, sophomore left guard Jordan Ballinger, junior center Tristan Romero, senior right guard Robert Mosqueda and sophomore right tackle Zion Burris will occupy the offensive line.

“One of the big things in this offseason we’ve been working on is our mental game,” said Guerrero. “Physically, these guys have been working hard; we’re not going to have a problem being physical. But it’s the metal game that I think these guys have worked on a lot this offseason; kind of gelling together and coming together as a unit. I told them we’re going to reach the heights that our mental capacity allows us to. I think that’s what is different from last year.”

DEFENSE

The Lancers allowed 286 points allowed, but over 30 in all five league games and at least 59 points three times. In their three wins, they allowed a total of 14 points and three of the losses were one-possession outcomes.

“We just couldn’t find a way to close the door,” said Guerrero. “If we could have picked up at least two of those games, then we might have had a shot of the playoffs. The record shows we were two wins away and we had four opportunities, and we couldn’t capitalize on those.”

Senior Joel Espinoza and Lieataua are locks to be on the defensive line while Burris and Mosqueda are battling for the nose guard spot. In the secondary, Guerrero is looking at Sandoval and Walker to be the cornerbacks with junior Andres Escobar at safety while in the linebacker positions, it will be Cerritos and Meuller on the outside and senior Caesar Sandoval and sophomores Onosai Faamatau and David Ibarra competing for the inside linebacker spots. Seniors Juan Campos and Jimmy Guerrero are also expected to find a spot in the secondary or at linebacker.

“We’ve made some adjustments in the offseason and these guys are flying around in practice,” said Guerrero. “In our summer seven on seven passing leagues, we’ve seen some glimpses of a lot of progress, and I think that’s one of the areas that we’re going to improve in. We’re going to put a better showing out on the field defensively. Again, these guys are working on being mental giants.”

SCHEDULE

Yes, the Lancers went winless in their five Gateway League games last season. But they showed they could compete with the big boys. Norwalk led Dominguez High 22-20 at the half before losing by two points to the Dons, trailed Downey High 21-10 at the half, were tied with former Suburban League rival La Mirada High 13-13 at the half and scored 28 points against another former Suburban League opponent, Mayfair High. Now, Norwalk moves back to the Mid-Cities League where Guerrero feels confident his team can finish in the top three.

“Even though we were in the [bigger] league, we had a pretty good showing,” said Guerrero. “For the first parts of the game, we pushed even the big teams around a little bit. But against teams like that, you have to play a near-perfect game. We put a good quarter together, but we just couldn’t seem to hold onto that, and then you kind of saw the separation between the high caliber teams and us.”

Before getting to league play, the Lancers face repeat opponents in Glenn, Linfield Christian High and Locke High. Last season’s 44-8 beatdown over Glenn could be worse this season based on who the Eagles have. But as is the case with any city rivalry game, you throw the records out.

Norwalk hasn’t played Montebello High since 2008, a 65-20 victory, but the game that Guerrero is excited about is the second game of the season. Despite the proximity of the two schools, Norwalk hasn’t played Santa Fe High since 1999 when the Chiefs blasted the Lancers 37-0 at Excelsior Stadium.

“Montebello reached out and we signed up with them,” said Guerrero. “They’ve historically had a long track record of being a real tough team. They’ve had success [recently] and we feel appreciative that they called, and we look forward to a great game. it should be an old school Friday night high school game.”

After facing Linfield Christian, the Lancers should have no problem with their next two opponents, one of which is fielding a team for the first time, before getting to Gahr High, which may decide who wins the league. The Gladiators knocked off the Lancers 26-6 two seasons ago. If the Gahr game isn’t bad enough, then the last game of the season at Lynwood High could come down to third place if the league title hasn’t been decided yet.

“What gets me is a little bit of a roller coaster of emotions because the first year [of the Mid-Cities League], we were riding high and the second year, we were with the big [boys],” said Guerrero. “Now, it’s like we’re back to where we can be competitive, [and] things are looking up. The kids know it, we know it. It’s just that we’re in a place where we can be competitive. A lot of things can go our way. We don’t want to look past anybody, but we’re very optimistic about being back in the Mid-Cities League.”

HOMECOMING

The ones who were around in 2022 remember the 22-6 home loss to Gahr which led to a three-way tie with Bellflower High for first place in the league. That was the first meeting with the Gladiators since 2005, which was the second of a home and home series, both of which were also Gahr victories. The Lancers smashed Locke last season on homecoming night, just the second time in over 25 seasons Norwalk had faced a non-league team on the big night. In the last three homecoming games, Norwalk has outscored its opponents 149-14 and since 1998, the Lancers are 15-10 in homecoming games.

FINAL COMMENT

“I’m very excited about this year’s team,” said Guerrero. “I’m very excited about what they’ve been bringing to the table; what they’ve been bringing to practice. They’ve worked hard in the weightroom, they’ve worked hard at practice, they’re real go-getters and we’re fired up. I’m very grateful to my coaching staff for everything that they’ve done. We have newcomers to the staff, but I’m very appreciative for everything they’ve done all and the sacrifices they’ve made so far. Things are just looking up; things are looking up all the way around.”

