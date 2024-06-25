Hawaiian Gardens Man Found Guilty of Selling Fentanyl to 18-Year-Old Victim Who Later Died

Monday, June 24, 2024

LOS ANGELES – A Hawaiian Gardens man was found guilty by a jury today of selling purported black tar heroin that in fact was fentanyl to an 18-year-old victim who later ingested it and suffered a fatal overdose from the powerful synthetic opioid.

Gregory Hevener, 47, was found guilty of one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin.

He has been in federal custody since February 2022.

According to evidence presented at a seven-day trial, in November 2020, the victim responded to an ad placed by Hevener on the website OfferUp, an online marketplace. The listing advertised the sale of “BLACK TAR ROOFING MATERIALS!!” – coded language for black tar heroin – in Long Beach. OfferUp records revealed Hevener operated or had access to several accounts on the platform, in which he advertised and distributed drugs, including heroin and fentanyl.

Hevener and the victim met in Hawaiian Gardens and the victim purchased what he believed to be heroin from Hevener. Instead, Hevener sold what was a black, tar-like substance containing fentanyl and tramadol, a pain-relief medication. The victim then drove home and took the drugs, suffering a fatal overdose.

In July and October 2021, law enforcement searched trash cans outside of Hevener’s residence in Hawaiian Gardens and seized discarded plastic bags and burnt pieces of tinfoil containing fentanyl and tramadol residue.

Another search in December 2021 resulted in the seizure of a plastic bag containing approximately 245 grams of black tar heroin, a digital scale, burnt tin foil, and a plastic bag containing approximately 1.2 grams of fentanyl.

United States District Judge Mark C. Scarsi scheduled a September 16 sentencing hearing, at which time Hevener will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison.

