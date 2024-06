Body Found in Storm Drain in Artesia

June 23, 2024

(KTLA)~A male body was discovered this evening in a storm drain off the Artesia (91) Freeway.

The discovery was reported about 6:15 p.m. Saturday off the eastbound 91 Freeway just east of Pioneer Boulevard in Artesia, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded and confirmed the death.

Additional details were not available.

