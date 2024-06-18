Justin Timberlake Is Charged With Drunken Driving in Sag Harbor

Police in the Hamptons community gave few details about the arrest of the singer, who was once among the most prominent stars in American popular music.

(NYT)~The singer and actor Justin Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, N.Y., for charges related to driving while intoxicated, the police said.

Mr. Timberlake was expected to be arraigned on Tuesday morning.

Officials declined to provide further details about the arrest, why Mr. Timberlake was stopped or what kind of car he was driving.

Developing story…

