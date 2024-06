Central Basin Director Crawford Sworn in as MWD Board Member

June 10, 2024

LOS ANGELES COUNTY SUPERVISOR Janice Hahn at the Metropolitan Water District’s ceremony this past week swearing in Central Basin Director Jim Crawford as a MWD Board Member. With Crawford is from (l-r), Yolie Crawford (Jim’s mom), MWD Board Member Michael Camacho, Crawford, and Hahn. Courtesy Sup. Hahn’s office.

Like this: Like Loading...