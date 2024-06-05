A Message from La Mirada Mayor John Lewis

La Mirada Mayor John Lewis



June 5, 2024



CELEBRATE THE SUMMER IN LA MIRADA!

Summer is here! On behalf of the City of La Mirada, I would like to invite you, your family, and friends to join the many exciting events and activities planned for our community this summer.

Spend your Thursday summer nights with music, dancing, and delicious food at theConcerts Under the Starsseries beginning on Thursday, June 13 at La Mirada Regional Park. Enjoy concerts featuring a variety of musical genres including funk and soul, Taylor Swift tribute, 80’s music, and country through Thursday, August 15. Entertainment starts at 6:30 p.m. and the market vendors will begin selling tasty dishes, fresh produce, and creative crafts at 5 p.m.

Seniors are invited to join us at the “under the sea”themed All That Dance on Friday, June 7 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Activity Center. The dance will feature musical entertainment, snacks, and light refreshments. Tickets are $5 per person and may be purchased in advance or at the door.

La Mirada’s popular Independence Celebration will be held on Wednesday, July 3 from 4 to 9:30 p.m. at La Mirada Regional Park. Enjoy live music from country band Brad Johnson & the Killin’ Time Band and rhythm and blues funk band Remix, along with a variety of food and treats sold by food vendors. The celebration will conclude with a patriotic program and exciting fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Kids 6 to 12 are invited to the City’s “Fun under the Sun” summer program. They will have the opportunity to have fun and create new friendships Monday through Friday from 12 to 4 p.m. at Frontier, Gardenhill, and Windermere Parks. Outdoor games, arts and crafts, water play and more will be available. Recreation staff will be on-site for this free-drop-in program.

Don’t miss the Theatre’s all-time biggest hit, Disney’s The Little Mermaid. It is back to thrill a new generation for the first time in nearly a decade. “Kiss the Girl,” “Part of Your World,” and other catchy tunes energize the elaborate production on the La Mirada stage. Join the Broadway-style excitement through June 23.

Help the City celebrate Parks and Recreation Month in July. Parks and Recreation Month has activities for everyone! Join us at Family Game Night, Movies in the Park, Family Camp, and more! Check out the City’s website cityoflamirada.org for the full list of activities.

Save the date! One of La Mirada’s most popular summer events is the annual Stroll in the Park at Creek Park on Thursday, July 25 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Live bands playing great music can be heard as you stroll through the park or choose your favorite band and sit back, relax, and enjoy the music. Entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m.

Join the Public Safety Team on Tuesday, July 30 for a refreshing event “Pops with Public Safety.” Deputies and members of the Public Safety team will be visiting La Mirada parks and providing children and families with popsicles. This fun summer event provides a relaxed environment for children to meet our friendly deputies whohelp to keep them safe. The Pops with Public Safety schedule is 1 p.m. at Neff Park, 2 p.m. at Frontier Park, 3 p.m. at Gardenhill Park, and 4 p.m. at Windermere Park.

Join your neighbors during the National Night Outagainst crime event being held alongside the summer concert on Thursday, August 8 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The National Night Out event brings the community and law enforcement together to heighten crime awareness and drug prevention in our community.

Splash your way to Buccaneer Bay! The pirate-themed water park is open daily from Monday, June 3 through Friday, August 16 and weekends through September 28. Enjoy the six-lane mat-rider slide or grab an inner tube and relax in the lazy river. Don’t forget to purchase a season pass and enjoy Buccaneer Bay at Splash! all summer long!

As always, grab your fresh produce and specialty treats at the Farmers Market most Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the La Mirada Civic Center. Visit cityoflamirada.org for additional information on these events or follow our Facebook page @cityoflamirada and our Instagram page @lamiradagov to stay informed on all things La Mirada.

On behalf of La Mirada, I wish you a safe, fun, and exciting summer.

Sincerely,

John Lewis, Esq., La Mirada Mayor

