A Message From Artesia Mayor Tony Lima

Artesia Mayor Tony Lima

I would like to share some exciting news about the new housing developments coming to the City of Artesia.

These new housing development projects are part of the City Council’s commitment to creating vibrant and diverse housing options to meet the needs of our growing community.

Here are some major developments currently in the works:

City Ventures Project at

11700-30 Arkansas Street:

• 59-unit mixed-use development with 4,455 sq. ft. of commercial space

• Includes 22 live/work units

• Approved in early 2023 and now under construction

G3 Urban (Artesia Place) at

11709 Artesia Blvd:

• 120 three-story townhome units

• 24 units dedicated to affordable low-income housing (20% of total units)

• Pending review and approval

Brandywine Residential Project at 11504 Artesia Boulevard:

• 30-unit residential condominium townhouse development

• Located within the Artesia Boulevard

Corridor Specific Plan

• Currently under construction and nearing its final phase

These projects not only provide new housing opportunities but also contribute to our local economy by attracting new businesses and residents.

We are excited about the inclusion of affordable housing units, which helps us move closer to our affordability goals and ensures that Artesia remains an affordable and welcoming community for new homeowners and families.

As Artesia continues to grow, these developments represent our commitment to fostering a dynamic and inclusive city for all residents.

Thank you for your continued support and engagement. Exciting times are ahead for Artesia!

Mayor Tony Lima

