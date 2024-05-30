ABCUSD Schools & District Recognized for High Achievement

May 30, 2024

The ABC Unified School District had 14 schools named to the 2023 Educational Partnership Honor Roll for high achievement in student success. The program, sponsored by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence, identifies higher-performing schools and districts that improve student outcomes. The 14 schools are among 1,430 public schools in California to be recognized. In addition to these 14 schools, the ABCUSD was selected as a California Honor Roll School District as well, one of only 26 honored in Los Angeles County.

“This achievement recognizes the hard work of our teachers and staff,” said Board President Mrs. Sophia Tse. “We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to ensuring our students leave ready for college or a great-paying career.”

The program is part of a national effort to engage business leaders in recognizing successful schools and educational systems and promote best practices that improve student outcomes. Honor Roll Schools are recognized for demonstrating consistently higher levels of student achievement, improvement in achievement over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations.

“This honor belongs not only to the 14 schools but to our entire District,” said Superintendent Dr. Gina Zietlow. “Our schools continue to be recognized for their academic success and dedication to serving all students, giving them the best possible education and support we can.”

The ABCUSD schools recognized are as follows:

Honor Roll Star Schools – schools with more than 33 percent of students designated as socioeconomically disadvantaged

Bragg Elementary School

Burbank Elementary School

Carmenita Middle School

Carver Elementary School

Cerritos High School

Gahr High School

Haskell Middle School

Kennedy Elementary School

Leal Elementary School

Ross Middle School

Tetzlaff Middle School

Stowers Elementary School

Honor Roll Scholar Schools – schools with fewer than 33 percent of students designated as socioeconomically disadvantaged

Cerritos Elementary School

Whitney High School

