Dollar Tree Could Acquire 99 Cents Only Stores

May 29, 2024

According to an online post, Dollar Tree is could be lining up to buy shuttered 99 Cents Only stores, most in Southern California.

This was according to a LinkedIn post from Bill Read, executive vice president of the real estate firm Retail Specialists.

The Orange County Register first reported the possible sale with stores that could include Long Beach.

The bids and the undisclosed terms are subject to court approval.

Like this: Like Loading...