Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall Coming to Pico Rivera

The AV Wall is a grassroots effort conceived and built by citizens of Antelope Valley and was dedicated in 2009. It is engraved with the names of 58,300 men and women who gave their lives or remained missing during the Vietnam War.

The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall (AV Wall), a half-scaled replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., will be making its way to Pico Rivera coming this Friday.

Since its dedication on November 9, 2009, the AV Wall has been displayed in numerous cities throughout Southern California.

The AV Wall is maintained and traveled by an all-volunteer organization. It is one of only five traveling walls in the United States and the only one on the West Coast.

Beginning on Friday, May 24, through Monday, May 27, 2024, the AV Wall will be on display in Pico Rivera at Smith Park. An Opening Ceremony is planned for the public to attend on Friday, May 24, with a Candlelight Ceremony scheduled for the evening of Saturday, May 25.

Access to the AV Wall will be FREE and available to the community for 24 hours daily until the AV Wall closes on Monday, May 27.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our community, especially our Veteran community,” said City Manager Steve Carmona. “We are honored and privileged to have this Mobile Wall on display in our City.”

Those with a family member on the wall are invited to carry their family member’s panel and put it in place on The Wall as part of the Gold Star Family “In Memory of” program.

Please note that your loved one is only on the AV Wall if they died while in active service in the Vietnam War or later died of wounds inflicted in Vietnam service.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The AV Wall is only possible with the support of volunteers. Volunteers will be needed to work around the clock for a four-day display. Assignments include set-up, greeter, computer worker, Wall walker, overnight watch, and tear down. Volunteers must be 18 or older and able to lift at least 20 lbs. Sign up online to volunteer or contact Project Lead Staff – Kristin Baca for more information at 562.801.5512 or email: [email protected].

For immediate information about the AV Wall, visit avwall.org or call 562.801.5512.

