Kaiser Permanente Downey Received an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Spring 2024

DOWNEY — Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center received an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2024 for its achievement in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors while receiving hospital care.

“Everyone who works at Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center should be proud of this ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes complete dedication of at every level, and an ironclad commitment to putting patients first. I thank Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for caring so deeply for its patients and their safety.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to general hospitals across the country. The grades are based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as hospital harm prevention systems.

“Our commitment to safety is unwavering,” said Mitch Winnik, senior vice president and area manager, Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our entire team to prioritize patient safety above all else.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

“Our duty is not just to heal, but to safeguard everyone who walks through our doors,” said Dr. JT Lee, area medical director, Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center. “This award pays tribute to the physicians and staff who deliver the exceptional care and service for which Kaiser Permanente is known.”

