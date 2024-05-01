Earthquake Hits L.A./Orange County Area

Publisher’s cat Marlowe did not like the temblor….

May 1, 2024

At 1:48 PM today a earthquake hit the Orange County area and shook this publisher’s house pretty good….. nobody was hurt and nothing came off the shelves. Hopefully there is not damage to life and property.

LCCN will update when available.

UPDATE:

A light earthquake occurred at 1:49:00 PM (PDT) on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

The magnitude 4.1 event occurred 9 km (5 miles) SW of Corona, CA.

The hypocentral depth is 2 km ( 1 mile).

