Earthquake Hits L.A./Orange County Area

Publisher’s cat Marlowe did not like the temblor….
May 1, 2024
At 1:48 PM today a earthquake hit the Orange County area and shook this publisher’s house pretty good….. nobody was hurt and nothing came off the shelves. Hopefully there is not damage to life and property.
LCCN will update when available.
UPDATE:
A light earthquake occurred at 1:49:00 PM (PDT) on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
The magnitude 4.1 event occurred 9 km (5 miles) SW of Corona, CA.
The hypocentral depth is 2 km ( 1 mile).
I live here in downtown Los Angeles california and I felt the earthquake around 1:49pm. Shook a little bit of my bed for few seconds….