Grand Opening of Kaiser Permanente Cancer Treatment Center in Bellflower

Kaiser Permanente on April 19 held a grand opening ceremony marking the completion of a Radiation Oncology Center on the campus of its Bellflower Medical Offices.

This large facility will significantly improve the delivery of radiation therapy to members who previously traveled to Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles or Anaheim Medical Centers to receive such cancer care services.

“The City of Bellflower is honored to extend a warm welcome to the state-of-the-art Kaiser Permanente MRI, Radiology and Oncology Center, now a valued addition to our community,” said Bellflower Mayor Dan Koops. “Equipped with advanced technology and supported by Kaiser Permanente’s expert healthcare professionals, this facility will enhance the delivery of much needed radiation services to the region. We are thrilled to have this astounding facility in Bellflower.”

At the event, Kaiser Permanente executives joined physicians, community leaders and government representatives and addressed the positive impact this new cancer treatment center will have on the community, as well as the delivery of high-quality cancer care for members in Bellflower, Downey and surrounding communities. A ribbon-cutting ceremony also took place.

This facility is the fourth radiation therapy site in Kaiser Permanente’s Southern California region, providing such services much closer to home for members undergoing cancer treatment in Southeast Los Angeles County. The new facility includes the latest cancer-fighting technology, and houses eight provider offices and nine exam rooms.

This event also celebrated the opening of a new MRI Center in the new 33,000-square-foot facility that houses the Radiation Oncology Center. The MRI Center features state-of-the-art MRI scanners that will be available to all Kaiser Permanente members who require advance imaging.

Like this: Like Loading...