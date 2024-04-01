Planned Parenthood Action Fund Endorses Dave Min for Congress

April 1, 2024



IRVINE, CA — Today, Planned Parenthood Action Fund endorsed California State Senator Dave Min for Congress, recognizing his unwavering commitment and significant contributions to the fight for reproductive freedom and health care rights in the Golden State. Planned Parenthood’s endorsement reflects Dave Min’s long-standing partnership with advocates, healthcare providers, and legislators to champion reproductive health and rights. Prior to receiving the endorsement, Dave was the only candidate in the race for CA47 with a 100% score from Planned Parenthood.

“Dave Min’s leadership and advocacy have been instrumental in the advancement of reproductive rights and health care access in California,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund. “His commitment to protecting and expanding access to reproductive health services, including safe and legal abortion, is exactly what we need in Congress. Dave understands that reproductive rights are human rights, and he has the courage and conviction to stand up to any anti-abortion politicians who believe otherwise in Washington.”

During his time in office, Dave has stood out as a frontline advocate for abortion rights, working with his colleagues to ensure that reproductive freedoms are not just protected but expanded in the state. As the author of Proposition 1, Dave played a pivotal role in codifying abortion rights into the state Constitution, safeguarding these essential freedoms against the shifting political landscapes that threaten them. Further, Senator Min’s legislative efforts through SB 374 have fundamentally transformed the conversation around reproductive rights and domestic violence. By recognizing reproductive coercion as a form of domestic violence, California became the first state to acknowledge the complexity of reproductive rights within the spectrum of gender-based violence, setting a precedent for the nation.

“There are no compromises on women’s access to abortion and contraception; women must have complete control over their own bodies and healthcare decisions, full stop.” said Dave Min. “I’ve been on the frontlines of this battle in Sacramento, pushing for the restoration of abortion rights as fundamental Constitutional rights, and I’m ready to continue this fight in Congress, advocating for the federal codification of Roe v. Wade and beyond. The challenge ahead is clear: we must dismantle the influence of extremist judges on our federal judiciary to safeguard women’s rights and prevent a return to the dark days of unsafe abortions and preventable pregnancy-related deaths.”

A former University of California Irvine Law Professor, Min has spent his career in public service fighting for the American Dream. After graduating from Harvard Law School right after the Enron and Worldcom accounting scandals, Min turned down high-paying corporate law jobs to instead prosecute corporate fraud at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He went on to serve as an economic policy director on Capitol Hill, fighting for economic fairness and opportunity during the height of the mortgage crisis, before coming back home to California to teach at what was then a brand new law school at UC Irvine.

Min, who currently represents over 80% of CA-47 in the State Senate, has a proven track record of winning in Orange County, having defeated a longstanding Republican incumbent in 2020 and becoming the first Democrat to represent the region in the State Senate. Senator Min has been a champion on women’s reproductive rights, gun safety, and climate justice in the California Legislature, and he has also been a stalwart leader on public safety and education issues, earning the endorsements of Orange County’s Police Officers, Deputy Sheriffs, Firefighters, and Teachers.

California’s 47th is an open Congressional District in Orange County that includes the Cities of Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Newport Beach, and Seal Beach, and portions of Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, and Laguna Woods. Incumbent Katie Porter is vacating the seat to run for U.S. Senate. In 2022, Porter defeated former Assemblymember Republican Scott Baugh by 3.44% in this “toss-up” district. State Senator Dave Min currently represents over 80% of Congressional District 47 in Sacramento. In 2020, Min received over 158,000 votes within CA-47, defeating incumbent John Moorlach by 5.15% in this area. 19% of the registered voters in CA-47 are of Asian and Pacific Islander descent, including one of the largest Korean-American populations in the country.

