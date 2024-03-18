_____________________________
Donald Trump cannot secure $454 million bond for New York civil fraud case
|Donald Trump’s lawyers said that 30 companies have spurned him while he tries to secure a $454 million bond for a civil fraud case in New York.
|Monday, March 18, 2024 11:45 AM ET
|The disclosure that Mr. Trump had failed to secure the bond, one week before it is due, raised the prospect that he might face a financial crisis unless an appeals court comes to his rescue.
