Rep. Michelle Steel Takes Credit for Funding She Voted Against

March 13, 2012

U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Steel this week announced that “her office had secured more than $27 million for a series of local governments and ongoing projects.”

The funds came from Presidents Biden’s Infrastructure Bill that Steel voted against. She is another in a long line of Republicans that voted against the bill yet take credit when funds are allocated.

The Congressional funding her office announced includes the following projects:

• $1 million – City of Hawaiian Gardens – Recreation Center Improvements

• $6 million – City of Artesia – Citywide Road Project

• $5 million – City of Cerritos, Lakewood, La Palma, and Cypress – Del Amo Boulevard Bridge Replacement and Signal Enhancements Project

• $1 million – Cerritos College – Cerritos College Career Command Center, a Student Veteran Career Readiness Training Program.

• $2.5 million – City of Fullerton – Police Station Historic Rehabilitation & Remediation Project.

• $350,000 – City of Garden Grove – Police Department Cyber Security Infrastructure Enhancement Project.

• $748,800 – City of Garden Grove – Arterial Highway Rehabilitation of Trask Avenue, from Harbor Boulevard to Fairview Street.

• $750,000 – City of Placentia – Public Safety Center 911 Technology Upgrades.

• $500,000 – City of Fountain Valley – Fountain Valley Universally Accessible Playground.

• $2 million – City of Brea – Modernize and expand Arovista Park.

• $1 million – City of Buena Park – Construct a new municipal water well in order to provide and store a local supply of safe drinking water for the community.

• $383,000 – Westminster Police Department – Backup Data Center.

• $250,000 – Boys and Girls Club of Greater Anaheim/Cypress – Workforce Development Program.

• $5 million – California State University, Fullerton – Titan Gateway Bridge.

• $582,410 – City of Los Alamitos – Los Alamitos Active Transportation Plan

