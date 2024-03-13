Rep. Michelle Steel Takes Credit for Funding She Voted Against

March 13, 2012
U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Steel this week announced that “her office had secured more than $27 million for a series of local governments and ongoing projects.”
The funds came from Presidents Biden’s Infrastructure Bill that Steel voted against. She is another in a long line of Republicans that voted against the bill yet take credit when funds are allocated.
The Congressional funding her office announced includes the following projects:
• $1 million – City of Hawaiian Gardens – Recreation Center Improvements
• $6 million – City of Artesia – Citywide Road Project
• $5 million – City of Cerritos, Lakewood, La Palma, and Cypress – Del Amo Boulevard Bridge Replacement and Signal Enhancements Project
• $1 million – Cerritos College – Cerritos College Career Command Center, a Student Veteran Career Readiness Training Program.
• $2.5 million – City of Fullerton – Police Station Historic Rehabilitation & Remediation Project.
• $350,000 – City of Garden Grove – Police Department Cyber Security Infrastructure Enhancement Project.
• $748,800 – City of Garden Grove – Arterial Highway Rehabilitation of Trask Avenue, from Harbor Boulevard to Fairview Street.
• $750,000 – City of Placentia – Public Safety Center 911 Technology Upgrades.
• $500,000 – City of Fountain Valley – Fountain Valley Universally Accessible Playground.
• $2 million – City of Brea – Modernize and expand Arovista Park.
• $1 million – City of Buena Park – Construct a new municipal water well in order to provide and store a local supply of safe drinking water for the community.
• $383,000 – Westminster Police Department – Backup Data Center.
• $250,000 – Boys and Girls Club of Greater Anaheim/Cypress – Workforce Development Program.
• $5 million – California State University, Fullerton – Titan Gateway Bridge.
• $582,410 – City of Los Alamitos – Los Alamitos Active Transportation Plan