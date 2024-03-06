Sánchez invites Pico Rivera Councilmember to join her as State of the Union guest

March 6, 2024

WASHINGTON – Today, Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez (CA-38) announced that Pico Rivera Councilmember Gustavo Camacho will be her guest to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address to Congress on Thursday, March 7.

The State of the Union Address will highlight the historic achievements that House Democrats and President Biden have delivered and share the work Democrats will continue to do to lower costs, grow the middle class, and help American families.

“I am proud to invite Councilmember Gustavo Camacho to join me as my guest for President Biden’s State of the Union Address, “said Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez. “Councilmember Camacho is a determined public servant who has proudly served the Pico Rivera community and works with all levels of government to address the local issues important to his community. I look forward to him joining me this Thursday.”

Councilman Gustavo Camacho

“As a representative of the City of Pico Rivera, I am deeply honored to have been invited by Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez to witness the State of the Union Address,” said Councilmember Gustavo Camacho. “I eagerly anticipate gaining insights into the current state of our economy and President Biden’s strategies for advancing crucial issues like national security, immigration reform, and about infrastructure investment in California. This invitation underscores the importance of municipalities in our country, and I am committed to bringing back valuable perspectives to our community. Thank you, Congresswoman Sánchez, for this invaluable opportunity.”

Councilmember Camacho has represented the City of Pico Rivera for over ten years on the City Council. Throughout his tenure on City Council, Gustavo has served as Mayor three times and has continuously prioritized economic development, public safety, road improvements, and new park and housing, issues that are important to the residents and business community of Pico Rivera.

Camacho also serves on the Executive Board of the California Contract Cities Association, representing 80 municipalities throughout the state.