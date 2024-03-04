Four ABC Schools Earn California Distinguished School Award

March 4, 2024

By Brian Hews

DOWNEY, CA – State Superintendent Tony Thurmond has announced the selection of 104 schools from Los Angeles County for the prestigious 2024 California Distinguished Schools Program. This program, administered by the California Department of Education, recognizes schools that demonstrate outstanding achievements in academic excellence and student success.

Among the 293 middle schools and high schools selected statewide, ABC Unified’s Cerritos High, Gahr High, Tetzlaff Middle, and Whitney High earned the distinction.

Other area schools included Downey Unified’s Doty Middle, Los Nietos Middle, Montebello Unified’s Macy Intermediate, Norwalk-La Mirada Unified’s, Arlie F. Hutchinson Middle.

“This achievement underscores the commitment to excellence and the collaborative spirit that define our schools, where educators, students, parents, and administrators work hand in hand to foster an environment of learning, growth and achievement,” said Dr. Debra Duardo, Superintendent of the Los Angeles County of Schools. “Together, they have demonstrated that with determination, passion, and a shared vision for success, there are no limits to what we can achieve. Congratulations!”

“It is an incredible honor for our middle school to be recognized as a 2024 California Distinguished School,” said Ramiro Rubalcaba, Ed.D., Superintendent of Los Nietos School District. “I congratulate Los Nietos Middle School as this award truly reflects our district’s commitment to providing high-quality education and nurturing the potential of every student.”

The selection process involves a rigorous evaluation based on academic achievement, school climate, and efforts to address achievement gaps. Schools must demonstrate exemplary achievements in English Language Arts (ELA) and math, as well as notable reductions in suspensions and high graduation rates for high schools.

Thurmond commended the dedication of educators and staff in Los Angeles County, emphasizing the crucial role played by outstanding schools in shaping the life outcomes of young people.

The honored schools will be recognized at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim on May 3, 2024, alongside other distinguished schools and programs. This event celebrates the dedication of educators and staff who guide students toward success.

