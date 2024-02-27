Los Cerritos Community News Endorsements for the March Primary

February 27, 2024

The start of the local 2024 election season is nearly here. There are many important state and local races and a critical measure on the ballot.

Here are Los Cerritos Community News’ recommendations:

Linda Sanchez for 38th Congressional District

From COVID to garnering tens of millions of dollars for critical local infrastructure projects in her district, Sanchez has served the county well for over twenty years. Nobody brings her local experience to the district.

Kim Nguyen-Penaloza for 45th Congressional District

Michelle Steel is bad for Congress and the area. As published in LCCN, she has a highly questionable voting record. In 2021, she voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill. When the bill brought in more than $8 million to her district in 2022, she claimed credit.

Janice Hahn for Fourth District Supervisor

Hahn is similar in her actions as Rep. Sanchez, and Fourth District residents should be thankful. From COVID to garnering tens of millions of dollars for critical local infrastructure projects in La Mirada, Pico Rivera, Artesia, and other cities, along with her unwavering support for the Southeast Gateway Line light rail from Artesia to Union Station, Hahn has served the county well in her first two terms. Nobody brings her experience and local savvy to the board.

Ed Eng for La Mirada City Council

Councilman Ed Eng has an extensive background in leadership positions, governance, and public policy. He enjoys high credibility and trust among his colleagues and voters due to his proven track record. Eng has initiated the use of Smart Automatic License Plate Readers, state-of-the-art Energy Efficient Technologies, EV charging stations, and, more recently, city programs such as The Santa Holiday Caravan, the Farmers Market, and the Community Garden.

Yes on Proposition 1

Proposition 1 is a big step in helping our most vulnerable houseless people and our residents with behavioral health problems most at risk of ending up on the street. Prop. 1 addresses California’s crisis of houselessness, mental health, and addiction, authorizing $6.4 billion in bonds and directing billions more annually to expand mental health and addiction services, build permanent supportive housing, and help houseless veterans.

