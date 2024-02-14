Duo Of Long Beach Democratic Clubs Back Janice Hahn For L.A. County Supervisor

February 14, 2024

SAN PEDRO, CA — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn today announced endorsements from the Long Beach Democratic Club and the Long Beach Young Democrats.

Hahn released the following statement reflecting on the announced endorsement:

“I’m deeply honored to have earned the support of the grassroots activists who make up the Long Beach Democratic Club and the Long Beach Young Democrats. I’m proud to have worked closely with communities across Long Beach to protect working people, create more good paying jobs, expand housing, keep our port competitive and so much more over the years. I am deeply grateful for their support of our campaign and look forward to keeping up the fight for the people of Long Beach at the county in the years ahead.”

This comes on the heels of Hahn last month posting her new digital media ad, “Keeping Us Safe”. Featuring her partnership with first responders, including firefighters, paramedics, nurses and police, the ad highlights Hahn’s commitment to public safety, her record on issues like creating California’s first mobile stroke unit, as well as her endorsements from those on the frontlines who work every day to keep the public safe.

