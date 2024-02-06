A federal appeals court rejected Donald Trump’s claim that he was immune

February 6, 2024
The ruling answered a question that an appeals court had never addressed: Can former presidents escape being held accountable by the criminal justice system for things they did while in office?
No, and that’s a good thing. No one is above the law.
That is great news Brian. Now we can prosacute Obama for Bengazi and Operation Fast and Furious
Typical talking point, Trump is saying complete immunity, you can’t have immunity if you commit a CRIME, like insurrection.
18 U.S. Code § 2383 – Rebellion or insurrection Trump broke the law.
Obama really? Those were civil actions as President.
Just think about this… if Trump was correct, then Biden could send Seal Six Team and kidnap/kill him, just like Trump said he could do.
Right? Come on man, get behind a real President for 2028, drop Trump, he lost in 2018, 2020, 2022. No president has lost both the house and the senate as an incumbent like he did in 2020….