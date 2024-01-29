Immigration Bill is a Conservative’s Dream, Trump Want to Kill The Bill

Click on image to listen to Conservative U.S. Senator and lead negotiator on the immigration bill James Lankford.
January 29, 2023
Here is what uber-conservative U.S. Senator James Lankford said on Fox News about the immigration bill, “This bill gets us to zero legal crossings, there’s no amnesty, it increases the number of border patrol agents, It increases asylum officers, it increases detention beds so we can detain and deport individuals, it ends catch and release, it focuses on more deportation flights out, it changes our asylum process so people get a fast screening at a higher standard and then get returned back to their home country.”
And Trump wants to kill it, wants snowflake Speaker Johnson to wait for him, Trump also said he wants the economy to crash before he is elected.
And Trump is a great leader?
Quit fucking lying you Nazi propagandist. The bill allows 5000 crossings per day and a mass amnesty. Notice your to scared to post this shit on Twitter anymore.
I put up a video and they still deny it. Ladies and gents another keyboard cowboy snowflake who won;t ID himself and lobs insults andf threats. By the way, I guess you don’t know musk cut all websites from auto posting to Twitter about six months ago so people like me how to manually post….. read a newspaper.
It’s not “Langford” it’s “Lankford” and I suspect your knowledge of the details is about as deep as your knowledge of the Senator’s name.
Jeez
I am a Dem, thanks for the correction. I don’t get too familiar with conservative buutheads like that. I put up a video and they still deny it.