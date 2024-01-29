Immigration Bill is a Conservative’s Dream, Trump Want to Kill The Bill

January 29, 2023

Here is what uber-conservative U.S. Senator James Lankford said on Fox News about the immigration bill, “This bill gets us to zero legal crossings, there’s no amnesty, it increases the number of border patrol agents, It increases asylum officers, it increases detention beds so we can detain and deport individuals, it ends catch and release, it focuses on more deportation flights out, it changes our asylum process so people get a fast screening at a higher standard and then get returned back to their home country.”

And Trump wants to kill it, wants snowflake Speaker Johnson to wait for him, Trump also said he wants the economy to crash before he is elected.

And Trump is a great leader?

