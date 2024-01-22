RATES ________________________ _______________________________ ST. NORBERT CHURCH      

VIDEO: Trump Dazed and Confused, Thinks Nikki Haley is Nancy Pelosi and Biden is Obama

January 22, 2024

  • Keith says:
    January 22, 2024 at 11:14 am

    Brian you are such a good propagandist, You teacher, Joseph Goebbels would be so proud of the little NAZI you have become. Now show all of Bidens clueless moments……. No wonder why your paper can only survive with government funds.

    • Laurie Hanson says:
      January 22, 2024 at 11:21 am

      Sticks and stones, you are as obsessed with Hitler as your Fuhrer Trump. And if Biden was doing that you and the right would be screaming from the mountaintops that he is unfit YES?

