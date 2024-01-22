VIDEO: Trump Dazed and Confused, Thinks Nikki Haley is Nancy Pelosi and Biden is Obama

January 22, 2024
Brian you are such a good propagandist, You teacher, Joseph Goebbels would be so proud of the little NAZI you have become. Now show all of Bidens clueless moments……. No wonder why your paper can only survive with government funds.
Sticks and stones, you are as obsessed with Hitler as your Fuhrer Trump. And if Biden was doing that you and the right would be screaming from the mountaintops that he is unfit YES?
© 2024, ↑ Cerritos Community News.
Log in- Posts -
Add New
-
Session expired
Please log in again.
The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.
Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.
Type your email…
Subscribe
Continue Reading
Brian you are such a good propagandist, You teacher, Joseph Goebbels would be so proud of the little NAZI you have become. Now show all of Bidens clueless moments……. No wonder why your paper can only survive with government funds.
Sticks and stones, you are as obsessed with Hitler as your Fuhrer Trump. And if Biden was doing that you and the right would be screaming from the mountaintops that he is unfit YES?