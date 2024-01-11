RATES ________________________ _______________________________ ST. NORBERT CHURCH      

Video – Trump, ‘I am proud to have terminated abortion rights’

January 11, 2024

At last night’s Fox News Townhall where two “interviewers” lobbed softball questions at Donald Trump, one statement from Trump stood out when he said, “I am proud to have terminated abortion rights.”

  • Keith says:
    January 11, 2024 at 8:33 am

    Once again this fake news site twist words. He is proud to get rid of Roe vs. Wade which leaves the decision of abortion to each individual state to determine their abortion laws. Yet not one story on Biden crime family, 10 shell companies and money coming into family members from foreign advisories like China, Russia, Ukraine and Romania to even his grandkids. What product do the Biden grandkids produce?????

